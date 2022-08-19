Skip to main content

Commanders vs. Chiefs Preseason GAMEDAY: Which Starters Will Play?

Washington prepares to face Kansas City and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Washington Commanders face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of NFL preseason action from Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Commanders look a little different than last season, as Washington tries to improve on a 7-10 campaign that saw them miss the postseason.

Facing the 2019 Super Bowl champions, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will be a great opportunity for evaluations before the next round of roster cuts. It will also serve as a dress rehearsal of the full product Washington will field in the regular season. Coach Ron Rivera has a plan for his starting unit.

"We are gonna most certainly play 'em. How far they go, it’s still up to debate. There are some guys that will be on pitch counts that once they hit that number, they'll be done," Rivera said.

The Chiefs' plan is for their starters to play close to a full half of football.

In his Commanders preseason debut, quarterback Carson Wentz showed consistency and comfort in offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system. Wentz finished 10 of 13 for 74 yards and a touchdown in Washington's 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers at FedEx Field Saturday.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who Washington hopes will play a key role in the offense alongside Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, caught a pair of passes for 14 yards in preseason Game 1, including Wentz's first completion as a Commander. Look for Samuel to showcase his ability on Saturday. 

WHO: Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs 

ODDS: Washington is 5.5-point underdogs to the Chiefs.

GAME TIME: Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 4 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

TV: NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington

THE FINAL WORD: Offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Wentz in training camp:

"Carson has been outstanding," Turner said. "He's an outstanding communicator. We've had great back and forth. It's important to him, obviously football's important to him. Just going back, starting even in the offseason, he dove right in to learn our offense and learn what we do."

