Commanders QB Carson Wentz 'Outstanding' in Camp, Says Coach

The story of the Washington Commanders 2022 season will likely hinge on how well quarterback Carson Wentz performs.

And if this training camp has any indication on how the season will go, offensive coordinator Scott Turner believes the Commanders will be outstanding this year.

"Carson has been outstanding," Turner said. "He's an outstanding communicator. We've had great back and forth. It's important to him, obviously football's important to him. Just going back, starting even in the offseason, he dove right in to learn our offense and learn what we do."

Wentz is with his third team in as many years, so growing accustomed to his new surroundings will be key, but it's also something he faced last year as the new man on the block for the Indianapolis Colts.

"Every day you can see that comfort level of his increasing," Turner said. "I've been really pleased with that. And the work he's done with his teammates, getting to know them, just getting a feel for how they play the guys he's throwing the ball to. I just feel like he's getting comfortable and in turn, we're getting better.”

Wentz looked rather the opposite during the first two drives of last week's preseason loss to the Carolina Panthers. However, he grew more comfortable with the rhythm on his third and final drive, which led to a touchdown.

The remainder of training camp needs to continue to see this trajectory so that when the season begins on Sept. 11, Wentz can lead without any of his past holding him back.

The Commanders continue their training camp with the second preseason game Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.