When Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List last week, coach Ron Rivera was happy.

“It's good to watch him," Rivera said. "We saw some glimpses of it yesterday and the young man's a dynamic football player."

With Brandon Scherff no longer a member of the Commanders, Roullier now becomes the longest-tenured member of the offensive line.

Roullier, who turns 29 this month, was a sixth-round pick made by Washington in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie year, Roullier played in just 13 games, starting in seven before fully joining the starting unit in 2018. Now, Roullier is entering his fifth season as the starting center in Washington, but he's looking to prove himself more than ever.

Before last season, Roullier signed a four-year, $40.5 million extension. However, he missed nine games after fracturing his fibula in early November.

He's looking to prove that he deserved the extension the Washington front office gave him before the season and that he is one of the best centers in the NFL.

Madden 23 also believes Roullier is one of the league's best centers. The video game lists him as the 10th-best center in the game with a rating of 80 out of 99.

Those who ranked ahead of Roullier were Corey Linsley (Los Angeles Chargers), Creed Humphrey (Kansas City Chiefs), Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions), Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles), Ryan Kelly (Indianapolis Colts), Ben Jones (Tennessee Titans), Ryan Jensen (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Rodney Hudson (Arizona Cardinals) and David Andrews (New England Patriots).

Here's a look at the rest of the Commanders offensive line ratings ...

Overall

Andrew Norwell: 82

Charles Leno Jr.: 80

Chase Roullier: 80

Trai Turner: 77

Sam Cosmi: 73

Cornelius Lucas: 71

Wes Schweitzer: 71

Tyler Larsen: 65

Chris Paul: 63

Saahdiq Charles: 63

Keith Ismael: 61

Beau Benzschawel: 59

Shaq Calhoun: 59

Willie Beavers: 54

Jon Toth: 49

Strength

Trai Turner: 89

Tyler Larsen: 89

Andrew Norwell: 87

Charles Leno Jr.: 86

Chase Roullier: 85

Sam Cosmi: 84

Cornelius Lucas: 83

Saahdiq Charles: 83

Keith Ismael: 83

Shaq Calhoun: 83

Wes Schweitzer: 82

Chris Paul: 82

Beau Benzschawel: 82

Willie Beavers: 80

Jon Toth: 78

Acceleration

Chris Paul: 83

Sam Cosmi: 82

Shaq Calhoun: 78

Wes Schweitzer: 72

Keith Ismael: 69

Beau Benzschawel: 66

Willie Beavers: 66

Trai Turner: 65

Charles Leno Jr.: 64

Tyler Larsen: 64

Saahdiq Charles: 63

Jon Toth: 62

Chase Roullier: 56

Andrew Norwell: 55

Cornelius Lucas: 52

Awareness

Andrew Norwell: 90

Chase Roullier: 89

Cornelius Lucas: 85

Wes Schweitzer: 85

Charles Leno Jr.: 83

Trai Turner: 83

Sam Cosmi: 74

Tyler Larsen: 73

Keith Ismael: 73

Saahdiq Charles: 69

Beau Benzschawel: 69

Shaq Calhoun: 62

Chris Paul: 57

Willie Beavers: 54

Jon Toth: 53