Washington Commanders Are 'Stuck in Limbo' - PFF

One year after being a playoff favorite, nobody believes in the Washington Commanders anymore

You can say a lot of things about the Washington Commanders these days, but you can't call them boring. 

Last year a lot of us called the team a legitimate playoff contender. Now, after upgrading the quarterback position from even the planned starter for 2021, most wouldn't dare put their name behind a bold prediction pertaining to the Commanders

This includes Pro Football Focus and their latest round of NFL Power Rankings following the major parts of the offseason. 

"Hitching your wagon to a player that is being thrown out of his previous employer's building after just one year as the answer at quarterback is a risky strategy," PFF says after ranking Washington it's 23rd team in the league. "Carson Wentz ranked 23rd in the NFL last season in overall PFF grade and was at his worst in the crunch period of the season with the playoffs on the line. Washington will be hoping he is enough of an upgrade over Taylor Heinicke that it can return to the playoffs, but that may just be optimism at this point."

There's no doubt Wentz is an upgrade over Heinicke, but in fact I'd wager he's an upgrade over what recently retired Ryan Fitzpatrick likely could have done, and that's no dig at the elder quarterback necessarily. 

Not only have the Commanders upgraded the quarterback position, but the running back group is better, as is the receiving corps with new additions in the form of first-round NFL Draft pick Jahan Dotson and rookie tight end, Cole Turner joining the mix. 

And despite the loss of Brandon Scherff in the offseason, the offensive line shouldn't decline enough to take away from the other improvements. 

In fact, I'd dare to say if the defense can even sniff what it wanted to be last season, this Washington Commanders team is dangerously close to looking like - wait for it - a playoff contender. 

I know. We've heard this song before. And stepped on a lot of toes trying to dance to it. 

This is why nobody wants to throw their weight behind this squad right now. And why the good people at Pro Football Focus have your Washington Commanders ranked behind other teams they dub as being "Stuck In Limbo" like the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and just ahead of the Detroit Lions. 

