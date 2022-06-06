Commanders to Honor Sean Taylor on 15th Anniversary of Passing: Will Washington Get It Right This Time?

The organization faced a lot of backlash last season in how they handled Taylor's jersey retirement.

This year marks 15 years since the murder of former Washington safety Sean Taylor.

Tragically on November 27, 2007, Taylor's life was cut short after being shot during a robbery attempt on his Florida home.

The Washington Commanders announced Monday that the franchise will honor Taylor with a permanent installation at FedEx Field during the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons on the 15th anniversary of his passing.

This won't be the first time the Commanders have tried to honor Taylor.

Last year, the organization faced a lot of criticism based on the timing of Taylor's jersey retirement. His family was invited and had only heard about it days before the ceremony.

“We planned to do this right,” Wright wrote in a public apology. “But we screwed up the execution and, as a result, we realize that we hurt many of our fans deeply. And for that I and we as an organization are sorry.

“We thought that saving the news for a game week reveal was the best way to focus the message on Sean and his legacy. We didn't realize that so many of you wanted to make a trip to FedExField to be present for this moment -- a true lack of understanding of what you, the lifeblood of this franchise, needed to mourn our collective loss and celebrate Sean's legacy.”

Taylor played for Washington during all four seasons of his NFL career. After being selected with the fifth-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Taylor established himself as a budding star in the league and a fan favorite.

Following his successful rookie year, in 2005 Taylor started 15 games and was a foundational reason Washington was able to advance to its first playoff win in six years.

Wrote Wright: “As the guy who really wanted us to start honoring players better and differently -- in line with what they paid in the blood, sweat, and tears -- I'm angry and sad that we messed up your opportunity to honor Sean in person this weekend. I feel a pit in my stomach knowing how we have let so many of you down.”

The Commanders will now have another opportunity to do right by Taylor and his family this November.