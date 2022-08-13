Panthers 23, Commanders 21: Washington Studs/Duds From Preseason Loss

Win or lose, there are going to be positives to take from every Washington Commanders game. Likewise, there will be areas the team or individuals can seek to improve.

So even in a preseason loss, there are bright spots worth highlighting and lowlights that are forgettable and hopefully not repititive.

We start with the good following the Commanders' 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

STUDS

Brian Robinson Jr., RB

After the starting running back put the ball on the ground, Alabama rookie Brian Robinson Jr. got his shot at running with the first-team offense.

And it didn't take him long to make his mark.

His first carry of the day was the Commanders' first explosive play of the game, going for 11 yards.

And he wasn't done there.

After five carries, two catchesW and 30 yards. Robinson scored Washington's first touchdown.

We're not saying Robinson is going to take Gibson's job on one drive, but this race is closer than many predicted.

Sam Howell, QB

The fifth-round draft pick was once considered a Day 1 lock in the NFL Draft. When Washington saw him available on Day 3, it had to take him. After his first appearance of the year, it is going to be very thankful it did.

Athleticism, decision making, arm talent: Howell showed it all.

To his offensive line's credit, they made it easy for the rookie to get comfortable. But even when the pocket got a little uncomfortable, Howell still made the right decision.

Especially on a fourth-quarter touchdown run that wasn't designed, but was improvised by Howell and brought the team to within a touchdown of the Panthers at the time.

Howell wasn't done playing hero ball and got FedEx Field hyped with another fourth-quarter touchdown, this one giving Washington the lead.

Unfortunately it didn't hold, but the performance will carry weight regardless of the final score.

DUDS

Antonio Gibson, RB

The bottom line is you can't lead the NFL in fumbles from your position and then lose one in your own red zone on the second drive of the preseason.

That's exactly what Gibson did, it led to a touchdown for the Panthers, and after Robinson's performance, Gibson's room for error has gotten much tighter.

Taylor Heinicke, QB

As always, we'll preface this by saying we have no issues with Heinicke the person, only the quarterback.

As such, it's our responsibility to call his play as we see it, even if we like the human.

There were likely some fans standing up and applauding the quarterback for an 11-yard scramble on 2nd and 10 that gave his team a new set of downs.

Three plays later, the quarterback threw an interception, and it wasn't close to finding a burgundy and gold uniform.

Before that, however, Heinicke led receiver Dyami Brown into harm's way on a throw over the middle with two Panthers in the area, and overthrew Dax Milne on a sideline throw that could have produced positive yards for his team.

Next week the Washington Commanders travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs, and they'll all have another chance to change the narrative following down performances, or continue to put good press into the world.