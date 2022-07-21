Skip to main content

Rising Star? Commanders OT Remains Bright Spot

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi continues to show promise as a future star.

The Washington Commanders may have landed a future star in offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi.

Cosmi was drafted by the Commanders with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. 

In a recent ranking, Pro Football Focus designated Cosmi as the No. 7 most likely second-year player to make a jump into becoming a true star in the NFL.

Given his incredible physical toolset, it's no surprise that Cosmi was immediately able to produce for the team -- and that he's only projected to become better.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Carson Wentz, Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders
Play

Commanders Three-Year Outlook Holds ‘Major Questions’

Tied to the move for quarterback Carson Wentz, the future in Washington is in doubt.

By David Harrison2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Washington Commanders cornerback, Benjamin St-Juste
Play

Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Cornerbacks

Our second-to-last look at three player to watch when Washington opens camp, next week.

By David Harrison3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Deshazor Everett
Play

Commanders Ex Captain Deshazor Everett Pleads Guilty in Crash That Killed Girlfriend

Everett was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter after he was found to be driving more than double the 45 MPH speed limit at the time of the accident.

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
6 hours ago

In his rookie season, Cosmi stood out as one of the best young offensive tackles in the league and was arguably the third-best rookie tackle behind stars Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions and Rashawn Slater of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Due to encountering some early injury problems following a Week 5 ankle injury against the New Orleans Saints, leading to four missed games, and a Week 11 hip injury that landed him on injured reserve for the rest of the season, Cosmi was only able to play nine games for the Washington.

In fact, in light of his excellent rookie season, a recent redraft actually had Cosmi as a first-round selection.

Coming out of college, Cosmi demonstrated fantastic physicals, such as agile feet and powerful hands. However, he did have significant concerns with unrefined footwork and general technique issues.

In just a single year with the Commanders, Cosmi has already shown improvement far beyond what many analysts thought was probable. If Cosmi continues to improve at the same pace, he may very well become the next great Washington offensive tackle.

Carson Wentz, Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Three-Year Outlook Holds ‘Major Questions’

By David Harrison2 hours ago
Washington Commanders cornerback, Benjamin St-Juste
News

Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Cornerbacks

By David Harrison3 hours ago
Deshazor Everett
News

Commanders Ex Captain Deshazor Everett Pleads Guilty in Crash That Killed Girlfriend

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
Jahan Dotson
News

Commanders Madden WR Ratings: Where's Rookie Jahan Dotson?

By Jeremy Brener7 hours ago
Anthony Barr
News

Signing Anthony Barr: Washington Commanders Vs. Dallas Cowboys?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 20, 2022 1:37 PM EDT
Deion
News

Former Washington DB Deion Sanders Pledges Half of Salary to Jackson State University

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 20, 2022 12:59 PM EDT
Washington vs. New York Giants
News

LOOK: New York Giants Reveal Throwback Jerseys; Will Be Worn vs. Commanders

By Washington Football StaffJul 20, 2022 9:43 AM EDT
Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Linebacker, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Linebackers

By David HarrisonJul 20, 2022 9:35 AM EDT