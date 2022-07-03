Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, the offseason begins with tons of rumors, free agency speculation, coaching movements and draft drama.

Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with Washington Football for up-to-date information on all the moves.

JULY 3 RG3 INDUCTED INTO BAYLOR HALL OF FAME Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III will be inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame.

Griffin leads an elite group of eight former Bears in six different sports being inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame 2022 class.

"God gets all the glory!" Griffin III posted on Twitter. "Honored and blessed to be going into Baylor's Hall of Fame this year. It wouldn’t have been possible without all my coaches and teammates from 2008-2011, my family or the fans.

"God gives us tests so we can have a testimony. Congrats to all the inductees."

The Heisman Trophy winner's wife also chimed in on social media to congratulate her husband.

The 2022 Hall of Fame banquet is slated for Friday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Cashion Building Banquet Room on the campus of Baylor University.

JULY 1 AUTOPSY REPORT Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson was found dead last month as a result of the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to an autopsy report.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death to The Baltimore Sun. The agency said the death had been ruled an accident.

Ferguson was 26.

JUNE 29 CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION On Wednesday the team announced a series of celebrations, commemorations, and programming to celebrate 90 years of the franchise’s involvement with professional football.

It will all begin on July 9th when the organization will unveil a 90th Anniversary patch that will be worn on the team’s uniforms for 2022.

“To honor the past and a give a nod to the new era as the Commanders, the patch combines elements reflective of the organization’s 90-year history while incorporating the new Commanders brand identity,” the Commanders said in a press release.

JUNE 28 TERRY IN! The Commanders' leadership told the fan base to not worry.

The team's leadership in this case told the truth, as on Tuesday afternoon Washington reached agreement with star receiver Terry McLaurin on a three-year extension reportedly totaling a potential $71 million in “new money,” a deal that puts him in the top 10 among wideout salaries.

McLaurin, who staged a holdout during recent team workouts, figures to be the top weapon on the new Washington offense led by QB Carson Wentz.

JUNE 27 AP FIGHTING BELL Former Washington running back Adrian Peterson is turning his helmet in for some boxing gloves at the end of July.

On July 30, Peterson is set to fight Le'Veon Bell at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Peterson and Bell are on the undercard at Social Gloves 2, a boxing event promoted by YouTubers and celebrities for exhibition matches.

JUNE 23 NEXT MANNING UP: The Texas Longhorns have earned the biggest recruiting win in the modern era of college football, with Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) and No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning committing on Thursday.

After an exhaustive and highly publicized recruiting battle, Manning chose the Longhorns over the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Florida and Clemson.

Considering his SEC roots, Manning's commitment may come as a surprise on the surface.

However, thanks to his relationship with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, it was all but a formality, as Manning chose the program that was best for him and his future.

Arch is of course the nephew of two all-time NFL QB stars in Peyton and Eli Manning.

Get more on one of the biggest stories in football at SI’s LonghornsCountry.com.

JUNE 19 CHANGE IS BAD The Philadelphia Eagles unveiled a new wordmark for their logo, and it has not gone over well...

"THIS IS TERRIBLE! The corporate minimalist logo trend has been ongoing for too long and now it's infected my team. No character, no personality, just ugly straight lines because it's mOdErN. Nobody asked for this. Whichever marketing schmuck thought this was good, I hope you burn," said an Eagles fan on social media.

JUNE 16 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE SET The Washington Commanders have announced that training camp will run from July 27 through August 18.

The organization is hosting a fan event at FedEx Field on Aug. 6.

JUNE 13 PRESEASON TV SCHEDULE SET The Washington Commanders released their full preseason schedule Thursday morning. Here's how it looks:

Sat, Aug. 13 vs. Carolina Panthers - 1 p.m. EST (Local)

Sat, Aug. 20 at Kansas City Chiefs - 4 p.m. EST (Live on NFL Network)

Sat, Aug. 27 at Baltimore Ravens - 7 p.m. EST (Local)

JUNE 1 NEW MADDEN COVER For the first time since 2000, John Madden will grace the cover of the video game named after him.

The Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster passed away in December at the age of 85.

Madden 23 is set to come out this August.

MAY 31 LEGEND RETIRES Don Warren, once named one of the "80 Greatest Redskins,'' is retiring from the NFL after a 14-year playing career with Washington Redskins - when he was a part of all three of Washington’s Super Bowl championship teams - and now after a second career in scouting.

Warren, 66, was a fourth-round pick out of San Diego State in 1979 and in his 14 seasons with Washington, the tough and productive Warren appeared in 193 games and had 244 receptions for 2,536 yards and seven touchdowns.

MAY 29 NO AB IN '22 Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play in the NFL in the 2022 season, he said in an interview on a live broadcast of the Fan Controlled Football League.

Brown infamously quit in the middle of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in December against the New York Jets and was cut shortly after.

Brown, a Super Bowl champion and 4-time All-Pro receiver, didn't officially retire but it's very possible he has played his final down in the NFL.

MAY 27 NO DEAL FOR KAP The Las Vegas Raiders are hosted quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a workout Wednesday, but no deal is imminent, according to ESPN.

Kaepernick gained praise and scrutiny for kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL season, the last year he played in the NFL.

Kaepernick, 34, spent the 2011-16 seasons with the Niners.

MAY 26 SNEAK PEEK Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera tweeted out a picture of the team's new headquarters design for when the team officially moves within the next couple of years.

Here's a first look at the design of the "Command Post":

MAY 25 KAEPERNICK TO WORKOUT FOR RAIDERS The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a workout.

Kaepernick gained praise and scrutiny for kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL season, the last year he played in the NFL.

Kaepernick, 34, spent the 2011-16 seasons with the Niners.

MAY 23 COLTS SIGN FOLES The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms with former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Foles will reunite with former offensive coordinator Frank Reich in Indy, an experiment the team tried last year with Carson Wentz, who did not perform to their standards.

Wentz was traded earlier this offseason to the Washington Commanders.

MAY 22 COMMANDERS SEND 2 COACHES TO ACCELERATOR PROGRAM For the first time in NFL history, the league is holding a coach and front office accelerator program.

Every team sends representatives to network and learn more about the business on a working level.

Washington is sending running backs coach Randy Jordan and senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes.

MAY 21 COMMANDERS ANNOUNCE PRESEASON OPENER Mark your calendars! The Washington Commanders are set to face the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener at home on Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.

Current Commanders head coach Ron Rivera coached the Panthers from 2011-19 before coming to Washington in 2020. Since arriving in D.C., Rivera has signed many former Panthers to his roster, including quarterback Taylor Heinicke and offensive linemen Andre Norwell and Trai Turner.

The Commanders will play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium during Week 2 and head to M&T Bank Stadium for the preseason finale with the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 on Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.

MAY 9 GIANTS CUT CB JAMES BRADBERRY The New York Giants have officially released cornerback James Bradberry.

Bradberry, who turns 29 this offseason, spent the past two seasons with the NFC East rival and made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

By cutting Bradberry, the Giants saved over $10 million and the seven-year vet will be looking for a new home this offseason.

The Commanders have Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III as the starting cornerbacks, but adding some depth to the secondary is something the team should be interested in after cutting Landon Collins earlier this offseason.

MAY 8 COMMANDERS BRING BACK MARCHING BAND After a two-year hiatus, the Washington Commanders are announcing the return of their famous marching band.

The marching band started in 1937 and would play the fight song after every touchdown scored by the team.

The Commanders are currently accepting applications for anyone wishing to join the band.

MAY 5 JERRY JONES HOSPITALIZED Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was reportedly involved in a car accident in Dallas Wednesday evening.

Jones, who turns 80 in October, was transported to Parkland Hospital as a precaution.

His injuries were not believed to be serious, and he was released after a short time.

MAY 4 COMMANDERS SIGN ALEX ERICKSON The Washington Commanders added to their wide receiver room Wednesday, signing seven-year veteran wide receiver Alex Erickson.

Erickson, 29, spent his first five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before spending last season in training camp with the Houston Texans and the season with the Carolina Panthers.

Erickson projects to be in the running for the return specialist job, vacated by DeAndre Carter, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the offseason.

MAY 3 MINICAMP DATES SET The Commanders will be holding Rookie Minicamp from May 6-7.

Offseason workouts (OTA) will be conducted from May 24-26, May 31-June 2, and June 6-8.

Mandatory Minicamp will be held from June 14-16.

APRIL 26 NEW FEDEX FIELD LOGO In aerial footage captured by WUSA, the Washington Commanders' logo is making its debut at FedEx Field.

With the footage, you're also able to see the end zones donning the new Commanders insignia as the team looks to embrace its current identity. The stadium will continue to undergo renovations throughout the offseason as it prepares to host Commanders games this fall.

APRIL 19 NEW NUMBERS The team announced today that two players would be changing their numbers for the 2022 season. Kicker Joey Slye, who previously wore No. 3, will switch to No. 6 to allow cornerback William Jackson III, who wore No. 23 last season, to wear No. 3.

APRIL 8 HAYDEN OUT Cornerback D.J. Hayden, the former first-round pick who joined the Commanders late last season, has been released. and played 11 snaps during a Week 16 loss to the Cowboys. Hayden, who turns 32 in June, was the Raiders’ top pick in 2013. He has four interceptions in 92 career games. The Washington roster at cornerback features William Jackson III, Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste at the top of the depth chart.

APRIL 4 NFC EAST DRAFT TRADE The Eagles entered the day with a trio of first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft but have wisely opted to spread the wealth.

The Eagles have agreed to trade two of their 2022 first-round picks (No. 16 and No. 19) to the Saints in exchange for New Orleans' 2022 first-round pick (No. 18) and a 2023 first-round pick.

The Eagles will also receive a 2024 second-round draft pick, plus a 2022 third-round pick (No. 101) and a 2022 seventh-round pick (No. 237) while sending a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 194) to the Saints.

Washington still picks ahead of the Eagles; the Commanders are in the No. 11 slot. But the moving and shaking even after the trade means the Eagles will still pick twice in the 2022 first round as they also own the No. 15 pick - and now the No. 18 pick.

APRIL 2 OFFSEASON DATES Mark your calendars!

The NFL announced the Commanders' offseason schedule.

The first day of the team's offseason program is April 18, a little less than two weeks before the NFL Draft.

For OTAs ... May 23-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-8

Mandatory minicamp will take place from June 14-16

All that, plus the NFL Draft to close April and training camp at July's end, and football is here!

APRIL 1 CAP SPACE UPDATE Just over two weeks into free agency, the Washington Commanders are still able to spend money. After trading for Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, there's still money to be spent.

The team currently sits 20th in the league in terms of cap space, with just over $10 million to spend. The team might use the money to sign another receiver for Wentz, or perhaps someone to replace Landon Collins' spot in the defense as a safety-linebacker hybrid.

MARCH 28 DRAFT ‘24 SET: The NFL has allotted the 2024 NFL Draft to the city of Detroit. The Motor City wins the right over other cities such as Green Bay and Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, it was announced that Kansas City would be the location of the 2023 NFL Draft following its pitch over Green Bay and several other cities. The event is set to take place on April 27-29.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28 and will continue through Saturday, April 30.

MARCH 24 DRAFT ‘23 SET: The NFL has now locked into the dates for the 2023 Draft, scheduled to take place in Kansas City, announcing it will be held April 27-29.

Kansas City was selected as the host city for the 2023 event three years ago.

“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said in a statement.