Who is the Most Underrated Member on Commanders Roster?

Offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. has only been with the Washington Commanders for one season, but he's already made his impact, even if the team's struggles don't facilitate his being praised for it on a national level.

His time as Washington's left tackle didn't start so well, and a blown protection against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 contributed to the injury that cost Ryan Fitzpatrick his season.

But Leno eventually became one of the best members on a positive from the season as a whole, and he got some credit recently, being named the most underrated player on the Commanders' roster by Pro Football Focus.

"Leno is the classic example of a player whose reputation suffers simply because he’s not one of the best tackles in the game," PFF wrote. "He often loses as a pass protector, surrendering five or more sacks in each of the past four seasons. But 43 different tackles posted a worse PFF pass-blocking efficiency rate in 2021, and Leno's overall PFF grade (81.2) was enough to rank 12th. He is a good player, but not a great one, and that’s enough to draw the ire of a certain section of the fanbase that isn't interested in anything short of elite."

To the point of the author, Leno is a top-half of the league type offensive tackle.

In 2021, his first season in Washington, he was one of the bright spots on an offensive line that was arguably the most consistent position group on the whole team.

When the roster is designed to be built around pressure from the defensive line and coverage in the back end, and then has stars at running back, wide receiver, and tight end positions, it's easy to get lost in the shuffle as a lowly quarterback protector and running lane opener.

But those who paid close attention truly appreciated what Leno and his linemates did in 2021, even with multiple injuries suffered within the group.

Consistency is nothing new for Leno, however, as he's started in every NFL game for the Chicago Bears from 2016 to 2020, and then all 17 last season for Washington.

That ability to stay available helped him earn a three-year, $37 million deal to stay with the Washington Commanders this offseason, and he'll be a critical element to the plan for making sure quarterback Carson Wentz has a legitimate chance at resurrecting his once MVP-caliber career.