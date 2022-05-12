Skip to main content

Former Commanders Offensive Lineman Set to Face Old Team Week 1

Brandon Scherff makes his return to Washington in Week 1.

Brandon Scherff spent seven seasons with the Washington Commanders, and for his eighth NFL season, he'll face them for the first time.

Left to Right: Brandon Scherff, Kyle Allen

Brandon Scherff

Brandon Scherff Inj Walk © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Scherff

Brandon Scherff

Brandon Scherff

A schedule leak revealed that the Commanders will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in this year's season opener.

Following seven seasons - and two franchise tags - in Washington's NFL franchise, Scherff has seen just about everything.

Everything but postseason success, that is.

There was a lot of speculation about where Scherff might land, but Jacksonville makes a ton of sense for the All-Pro guard.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson
Play

NFL Schedule: Commanders Home Opener Revealed

The Commanders Week 1 opponent is now known.

By David Harrison15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago
Charles Leno Jr
Play

Commanders OT Charles Leno Jr. 'Can't Wait' To Face Former Team

The former Chicago Bears tackle has this game circled on his calendar.

By Jeremy Brener42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago
Terry McLaurin
Play

Washington Commanders Primetime Game Leaked: Source

One of the 17 Commanders games has been revealed.

By Jeremy Brener59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

The Jaguars hired Phil Rauscher to be their offensive line coach this offseason, who helped coach Scherff with Washington back in 2018-19.

Scherff was drafted fifth overall by Washington back in the 2015 draft and during his career in D.C., Scherff grew into one of the best interior linemen in the league. He's made five Pro Bowls in seven years (including each of the last three) and was named First Team All-Pro in 2020.

morgan-moses-brandon-scherff-nfl-washington-redskins-dallas-cowboys

Brandon Scherff (right) talking with Morgan Moses (left)

Brandon Scherff

Brandon Scherff

Brandon Scherff

Brandon Scherff

Despite his All-Pro status, the Washington front office and Scherff's representatives were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract for the former Iowa Hawkeye.

In 2020, Scherff made over $15 million on the franchise tag and in 2021, that number jumped to over $18 million. In his new contract with the Jags, Scherff will be making similar money, a price he deserves based on the stellar play he's showcased in the NFL during the first half of his career.

For the Washington Commanders, the team will now have to face the consequences of not signing Scherff at the very beginning of the season.

Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson
News

NFL Schedule: Commanders Home Opener Revealed

By David Harrison15 minutes ago
Charles Leno Jr
News

Commanders OT Charles Leno Jr. 'Can't Wait' To Face Former Team

By Jeremy Brener42 minutes ago
Terry McLaurin
News

Washington Commanders Primetime Game Leaked: Source

By Jeremy Brener59 minutes ago
howell burger
News

'Where's The Beef'? Commanders Rookie QB Sam Howell Reveals Odd Diet

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
CB, James Bradberry, Giants
News

Free Agent James Bradberry 'Would Love to Play' for Commanders Coach Ron Rivera

By David HarrisonMay 11, 2022
Ron Rivera
News

Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Receives Prestigious Award

By David HarrisonMay 11, 2022
nfc-east- stars
News

'NFC Least': Can Commanders Take Advantage of Easy Schedule?

By Zach DimmittMay 11, 2022
USATSI_17815386
News

How Much Does Commanders Rookie Chris Paul Make After Signing Contract?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 10, 2022