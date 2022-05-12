Former Commanders Offensive Lineman Set to Face Old Team Week 1

Brandon Scherff spent seven seasons with the Washington Commanders, and for his eighth NFL season, he'll face them for the first time.

A schedule leak revealed that the Commanders will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in this year's season opener.

Following seven seasons - and two franchise tags - in Washington's NFL franchise, Scherff has seen just about everything.

Everything but postseason success, that is.

There was a lot of speculation about where Scherff might land, but Jacksonville makes a ton of sense for the All-Pro guard.

The Jaguars hired Phil Rauscher to be their offensive line coach this offseason, who helped coach Scherff with Washington back in 2018-19.

Scherff was drafted fifth overall by Washington back in the 2015 draft and during his career in D.C., Scherff grew into one of the best interior linemen in the league. He's made five Pro Bowls in seven years (including each of the last three) and was named First Team All-Pro in 2020.

Despite his All-Pro status, the Washington front office and Scherff's representatives were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract for the former Iowa Hawkeye.

In 2020, Scherff made over $15 million on the franchise tag and in 2021, that number jumped to over $18 million. In his new contract with the Jags, Scherff will be making similar money, a price he deserves based on the stellar play he's showcased in the NFL during the first half of his career.

For the Washington Commanders, the team will now have to face the consequences of not signing Scherff at the very beginning of the season.