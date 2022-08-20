With the Washington Commanders trailing 14-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs in their second preseason game of the year, a big play was needed to help eat into the first-half deficit.

But nobody figured it'd come on the second team offense's first possession, and just a few plays after receiver Cam Sims left the field after being hit hard by a Chiefs defender.

The nine-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to Sims earned the Commanders their first points of the game.

While the pass was good and in the right spot and featured an extension and toe drag in the back of the end zone, that's not the most impressive part of the play.

For that, you have to rewind three plays to a 2nd and 13 pass attempt from Heinicke targeting the same receiver.

As Heinicke led his receiver over the middle of the field, Sims did his best to bring the pass in and likely would have if not for Kansas City safety Deon Bush crashing down on him with a big hit as the ball arrived.

Not only was the hit jarring and effective, but it was also clean.

And the end result was an incomplete pass while Sims lay on the Arrowhead Stadium as his body processed the impact.

Meanwhile, a penalty flag sat in the Commanders' offensive backfield thanks to a 15-yarder called against Chiefs defensive lineman Khalen Saunders.

Sims left the field but came back out to make the touchdown catch three plays later in what can only be described as a tremendous display of toughness.

Something the Washington Commanders will need plenty of in order to exceed expectations in the coming season.