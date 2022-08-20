With Commanders LBs Struggling, Should Washington Trade For Roquan Smith?

The Washington Commanders linebackers have struggled during the preseason and might be in the market for an upgrade.

According to NFL Network, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade earlier this month. Smith is unhappy with how his new contract negotiations have transpired with the Bears, who selected him with the 9th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is a former Bears linebacker, and if he wants his defense to improve this season, he should be doing whatever it takes to bring him to Washington.

Smith has been named to Second Team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons. His 163 tackles last season ranked fifth in the NFL behind Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluoukun (now with the Jacksonville Jaguars), Seattle Seahawks linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner (now with the Los Angeles Rams), and New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley.

As of now, Cole Holcomb is the team's starting MIKE linebacker, and while he has earned praise from coaches during training camp, Smith would provide an upgrade at the position.

The biggest issue in trading for Smith comes with the money. Smith is due for a massive payday this coming offseason, and the Commanders have several players due for extensions in the next couple of years including defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

The Commanders extended wide receiver Terry McLaurin for three years and $71 million this offseason, and that money is set to kick in next season, so the cap space won't be as plentiful as it is now.

However, when a team like the Commanders is aiming to take a step up from where it has been, this is the type of move that needs to be made.