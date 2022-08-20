Chiefs 14, Commanders 7 Halftime: Starter Switch-Up at RB; Defense Struggles

The Washington Commanders are walking into the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium down multiple scores to the mighty Kansas City Chiefs.

The first half was a struggle for the Commanders and it left more questions than answers.

Antonio Gibson was in to get the game started as a kickoff returner, and rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was on the field to start the game behind quarterback Carson Wentz.

Gibson led the NFL in running back fumbles in 2021, and pressure mounted quickly this preseason after two training camp practice fumbles, and then another in-game giveaway last Saturday against the Carolina Panthers.

While there are no guarantees for who will start moving forward, head coach Ron Rivera will have a lot of questions thrown his way regarding the running backs after the game.

As for the defense, it's always a challenge when facing quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes led two nearly-identical touchdown drives and was taken out of the game after the Chiefs led 14-0. In the two drives combined, Washington found a way to make plays in the early downs, but struggled to prevent Kansas City from converting. Mahomes found the necessary yardage on five third-downs, all of which kept the drive going.

Wentz and the offense couldn't match that output, and Taylor Heinicke entered the game for Washington's final offensive possession of the half.

Heinicke found success, specifically with Gibson working on the second-team. He was able to march the team down the field and find wide receiver Cam Sims for the touchdown with just 16 seconds left to cut the lead in half.

The Chiefs lead 14-7 going into the third quarter.