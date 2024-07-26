Washington Commanders DT Jonathan Allen Makes 3rd Appearance on NFL Top 100 List
Jonathan Allen was the Washington Commanders' first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, so it's not like the team didn't know he was talented.
Since then Allen has not only become one of the key leaders on the Commanders roster, but one of the best defensive tackles in the game.
For his troubles, the Washington star earned the 54th overall ranking in this year's NFL Top 100 list.
"Allen earned his third consecutive appearance on this list after recording 5.5 sacks and 19 QB hits, bringing his career total for the former up to 39," NFL.com's Coral Smith wrote. "Though that’s a bit of a down year for him, he’s also valued by his team and fellow players for his leadership and intangibles, evidenced by the seven-year vet being retained by Dan Quinn to help lead the Commanders into a new era while other pieces were parted with."
Allen is now entering his seventh season as a three-time top 100 player in the league and it might be the most significant one yet. With the arrivals of coach Quinn and general manager Adam Peters, Allen may not have much to prove, but he'll need to confirm to the new brass that he's one of the inherited players worth keeping around beyond 2024.
Including Allen, the Commanders currently have three players revealed to be on the top 100 list with receiver Terry McLaurin (No. 97) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (No. 59) joining him.
