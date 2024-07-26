Washington Commanders LB Bobby Wagner's NFL Top 100 Ranking Revealed
Signing linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason was a big win for the Washington Commanders.
On one level Wagner is coming off his latest Pro Bowl season and is a known leader, something the Commanders knew they needed more of in the locker room.
But there was another level to the Wagner signing, one that went beyond football and signaled that Washington wasn't the barren wasteland franchise free agents wanted to actively avoid anymore. Because if you can attract the 59th-ranked player in the NFL, then you must be an attractive place to play.
"For Wagner, 2023 marked a return to his first NFL home in Seattle, and with it a return to vintage Wagner," NFL.com's Coral Smith wrote. "He made his ninth Pro Bowl and led the NFL in tackles (183) for the third time as a pro, extending his career-long streak of years with 100-plus tackles. Wagner doesn’t look to be slowing down even after a dozen seasons, and he’ll look to bring that playmaking ability and veteran experience to Washington."
Having former Seattle Seahawks coaches Dan Quinn and Ken Norton Jr. luring him to the East Coast surely helped, and with Wagner's arrival, the excitement around the Commanders franchise reached an even higher peak than it had grown to previously.
With training camp just two days in there's a growing confidence around Washington.
