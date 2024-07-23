Washington Commanders Receiver Terry McLaurin Lands in NFL Top 100 Players of 2024
While training camp is right around the corner for teams like the Washington Commanders there are still some rankings and projections left to be handed out.
One of them, and one of the more popular ones, is the NFL top 100 where players rank each other to determine which of them is the best of the best. For the Commanders, that usually means an unfortunate lack of representation as the team's struggles directly impact even the best players on the roster's ability to prove their value on the field.
One player who has maintained a solid reputation as an impact player is receiver Terry McLaurin, this year's No. 97 player on the list.
"McLaurin has played with 10 different starting QBs since entering the league in 2019, but he still finds ways to produce," says NFL.com's Krissy Hetherington. "Case in point, McLaurin can become the first player to post five straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards with each coming with a different primary starting QB. Heading into training camp, Around The NFL's Kevin Patra ranked McLaurin’s connection with rookie QB Jayden Daniels as the fifth-best rookie-to-veteran duo."
Last year McLaurin ranked No. 94 on the list before heading into a relative down season for him as the Commanders offense struggled to get off the ground with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterback Sam Howell.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was No. 52 last year and represents one of the few remaining members of the roster in Washington that could also be in the top 100 this preseason.
Linebacker Bobby Wagner was No. 62 last year with the Seattle Seahawks and after putting together another Pro Bowl season he should be on the list as well.
The full list of top 100 NFL players for 2024 will be revealed throughout the week with the final 10 players unveiled on Friday.
