NFL Power Rankings: Washington Commanders Moving Up Before Training Camp?
The Washington Commanders are essentially starting from scratch this season with a new general manager, coach and quarterback after finishing with the league's second-worst record a year ago.
But given the fact that Washington had oodles of cap space and loads of draft picks, there's reason to believe the Commanders could turn this around quickly.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Starting Training Camp Ahead of Schedule Says Coach Dan Quinn
Bleacher Report conducted a power rankings for all 32 teams and placed the Commanders at No. 27.
"The Commanders did indeed bring in a number of veteran free agents, whether it was Ekeler on offense or linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu on defense. But Washington also has arguably the worst offensive line in the league and potential issues at edge-rusher even after the acquisition of Dorance Armstrong," Bleacher Report writes. "Washington's 2024 season will hinge largely on how quickly Daniels acclimates to the NFL. And given what's around him, Daniels' first season will likely feature its share of ups and downs."
Only the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals ranked below the Commanders in the power rankings.
With all of the new additions, there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Commanders for the upcoming season. However, at least we know there will be some form of change, and that's important because Washington has to shake things up somehow in order to get better.
READ MORE: Top 3 Issues Washington Commanders Need to Resolve in Training Camp
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Won’t Name Jayden Daniels Starting QB Yet: 'When He’s Ready, We’ll Know'
• What Will Look Most Different About Washington Commanders Offense in 2024?
• Washington Commanders Receiver Terry McLaurin Lands in NFL Top 100 Players of 2024
• Washington Legend Darrell Green Jersey Retirement Game Revealed