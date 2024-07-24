Commander Country

NFL Power Rankings: Washington Commanders Moving Up Before Training Camp?

The Washington Commanders are trying to move their way up from the bottom of the NFL power rankings.

Jeremy Brener

Jun 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes a ball during an OTA workout at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes a ball during an OTA workout at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are essentially starting from scratch this season with a new general manager, coach and quarterback after finishing with the league's second-worst record a year ago.

But given the fact that Washington had oodles of cap space and loads of draft picks, there's reason to believe the Commanders could turn this around quickly.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders Starting Training Camp Ahead of Schedule Says Coach Dan Quinn

Bleacher Report conducted a power rankings for all 32 teams and placed the Commanders at No. 27.

"The Commanders did indeed bring in a number of veteran free agents, whether it was Ekeler on offense or linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu on defense. But Washington also has arguably the worst offensive line in the league and potential issues at edge-rusher even after the acquisition of Dorance Armstrong," Bleacher Report writes. "Washington's 2024 season will hinge largely on how quickly Daniels acclimates to the NFL. And given what's around him, Daniels' first season will likely feature its share of ups and downs."

Only the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals ranked below the Commanders in the power rankings.

With all of the new additions, there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Commanders for the upcoming season. However, at least we know there will be some form of change, and that's important because Washington has to shake things up somehow in order to get better.

READ MORE: Top 3 Issues Washington Commanders Need to Resolve in Training Camp

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Won’t Name Jayden Daniels Starting QB Yet: 'When He’s Ready, We’ll Know'

• What Will Look Most Different About Washington Commanders Offense in 2024?

• Washington Commanders Receiver Terry McLaurin Lands in NFL Top 100 Players of 2024

• Washington Legend Darrell Green Jersey Retirement Game Revealed

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News