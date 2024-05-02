Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Open Auditions for 2024 Team, Best Advice
FRISCO - The search is on for the next group of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. DCC is holding a nationwide search for their 2024 squad and online applications are now open.
Submissions for the preliminary round is open until May 12. The application includes submitting a photo and a 60 second dance video. The final round is an invitation to compete at The Star in Frisco on June 15, 2024.
Only 36 candidates will make the team.
Competing to earn a coveted spot on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is a rigorous process. The kick line, the back stories, the dance solos... It makes sense that the audition process will be featured on new Netflix series this summer.
Women across the USA and globe are looking for an edge to set themselves apart. In an exclusive interview a few years ago with Director Kelli Finglass, she divulged her best advice for aspiring dancers.
"Be prepared, not only in the form of dance, of course take every dance class you can," Finglass said in an exclusive with CowboysSI's Bri Amaranthus. "Practice at other auditions and dance competitions. Video tape yourself. There is so much information now, online. There is no secret to who makes our team and who doesn't. Be prepared in every facet."
This summer, fans of DCC can enjoy 'America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' - a seven-episode series from Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team who produced Cheer and Last Chance U.
This series follows the 2023-24 DCC squad in its entirety. The show kicks off at auditions with who makes the team,continues into training camp and then all the way through the NFL season. The showpromises to tell the personal stories behind the uniforms– revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches.
Charlotte Jones is Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President/Chief Brand Officer and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders President. Jones and DCC Director Kelli Finglass has been instrumental in DCC's global popularity. Finglass wore the iconic uniform for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from 1984 to 1989.