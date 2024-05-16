EXCLUSIVE Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones: ACM Awards 'Perfect Fit' For Cowboys
FRISCO - A nearly unrecognizable Dallas Cowboys headquarters has transformed into one of the biggest stages in music and it's a gigantic victory for Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones.
Country music legends and emerging talent have descended upon 'The Star' in Frisco for Thursday's 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at the 12,000-seat Ford Center.
“We all experienced first-hand last year what a perfect fit the Academy of Country Music Awards are with Ford Center at The Star, not only inside for the show, but out and around The Star District and Frisco as well,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones in an exclusive with Bri Amaranthus.
“The stars of country music shine very brightly here in Texas, and we’re honored to be the home of this amazing celebration once again. We can’t wait to host all of the great artists and fans at Country Music’s Party of the Year!”
The ACM Awards returned to Frisco in 2024 after a rocking success in 2023. The two-hour show was literally non-stop action with zero commercials. It made made history as the first awards show located at the Dallas Cowboys' state-of-the-art headquarters.
It's a win for owner Jones' vision and his $5.1 billion investment in the 91-acre headquarters. Opened in 2016, Jones harbors hopes of some day bringing the NFL Draft and possibly the scouting combine to The Star.
It's very fitting that singer Post Malone will perform at the 58th annual ACM Awards. A Grapevine native, Post Malone is possibly one of the most dedicated Cowboys fans of all time.
In 2022, he promised to get the number "88" (iconic Dallas jersey number, currently worn by CeeDee Lamb) tattoed on his face if the Cowboys won the Super Bowl.
In 2023, Malone opened a first-of-its-kind Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant and unveiled a Cowboys-themed streetwear line.
Several Cowboys players will also trade in their pads for cowboys boots to attend 'Country Music’s Party of the Year.' The show will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson. It will be hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon, Reba McEntire.
Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running country music awards show and made history as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in partnership with Prime Video. The show is free to stream and begins on Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. CDT.