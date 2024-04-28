Here's what the Cowboys are getting in versatile OL Cooper Beebe
Cooper Beebe comes as a great value pick at this point in the draft due to many experts having him as second round talent. Drafted 73rd overall, he is viewed by many to be one of the more bust proof players coming out of this year's draft.
Beebe is likely to compete and start for the center position next season he also provides excellent depth playing at left tackle, left guard, right guard, and right tackle in 4 seasons starting for Kansas State.
At 6'3" 322 pounds Beebe is a monster on the football field winning back-to-back Big 12 lineman of the year awards along with being the first Kansas State Lineman to have first-team All-American honors.
Beebe will make a day 1 impact for the Dallas Cowboys stemming from his strength and skill to handle the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL. Demonstrated in his matchup when allowing zero pressures against Texas' star defensive lineman and 2024 draftees Byron Murphy (1st round) and T'Vondre Sweat (2nd round).