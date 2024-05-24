4 teams identified as potential suitors for Dak Prescott in 2025
Thanks to the Dallas Cowboys front office dragging its feet again, the contract situation surrounding Dak Prescott has been headline news all offseason. Unlike in 2021, however, Jerry and Stephen Jones don't have the threat of a franchise tag to fall back on should they screw things up as they did in 2020.
Prescott got a clause in his contract preventing the team from using the tag, which gives him all the leverage in this game of chicken. As we approach the start of training camp, the lack of progress has led to speculation that 2024 could be the final season Prescott plays in Big D.
Knowing that could be on the table, Mike Florio and Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk discussed which teams could potentially pay Prescott. Florio stated that he doesn't need 20 teams to bid on him to maximize leverage. He only needs two — and he will have at least that many.
Florio and Simms came up with four teams who could be in the market for a new quarterback, and would potentially pony up for the Mississipi State product.
New York Jets
The first team mentioned as a potential landing spot is the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers will still be under contract in 2025, but both Florio and Simms said they could decide to blow things up if they have another frustrating finish.
One idea was to hire Mike McCarthy as offensive coordinator and bring in Prescott, which would be better than going after another QB in the draft. The Jets have struck out with first-round picks, and adding Dak would be far better than finding Zach Wilson 2.0.
Las Vegas Raiders
Next was the Las Vegas Raiders, the primary team pointed to as a landing spot for Prescott. Simms said he would be a player who could help them get to the playoffs, adding Prescott is capable of winning the Super Bowl. He admitted he needs help around him but said Prescott could easily do what Brock Purdy is doing with a team as talented as the 49ers. Vegas isn't there but bringing in a franchise QB could help them lure free agents.
Miami Dolphins
An interesting idea was next, with Florio asking Simms if he would rather pay Tua Tagovailoa $50 million per year now or go with Dak Prescott for $60 million per year in free agency next year. Simms picked Prescott, saying he had fewer questions about him. He did say $60 million was too much for Dak but $50 million was also too much for Tua.
New York Giants
The last team was the New York Giants, who Florio said would love to be a fringe playoff team. Simms added that Prescott has the right attitude and demeanor to handle the spotlight in New York.
Prescott has dominated the Giants, so adding him would help alleviate that concern for them. The question is how feasible would it be to dump Daniel Jones contract and still be able to fit a deal for Dak under the salary cap. If they could figure it out, this would surely be an upgrade for them.