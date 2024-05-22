Dak Prescott focused on play over pay amid contract negotiations: 'I don't play for money'
With OTAs underway for the Dallas Cowboys, players and coaches have been available to discuss the upcoming season — and there’s been a lot to talk about. Head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about players who weren’t in attendance, whereas Dak Prescott was approached about the elephant in the room and his contract negotiations.
Prescott enters the final year of the $160 million extension he signed in 2021, and just as they did back then, the organization is dragging its feet. While their lackadaisical approach to re-signing the face of the franchise remains unchanged, the same goes for Prescott’s approach to the game.
Speaking at OTAs, Prescott said he “doesn’t play for money” but expects his agent to do right by other quarterbacks in the league.
He added that he doesn’t control the negotiations and will leave that up to the business people.
As his agent works to extend Dak’s contract, the veteran signal-caller remains in full control of the Dallas offense.
Nick Harris of the team’s official website says Prescott doesn’t appear to have let a busy offseason impact him in any way, as his focus on the field remains strong.
The Cowboys front office has been slow to reward players lately, which has come back to bite them. While hesitating on a new deal for Prescott, his price has only increased. That became more apparent when Jared Goff landed a four-year deal worth $212 million.
They also saw wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s asking price go through the roof when A.J. Brown signed for $96 million over three years.
With Prescott, they have absolutely no leverage since his last contract stipulated he cannot be franchise-tagged. That means he will get paid the market price by Dallas now or head elsewhere in 2025 and get paid. Perhaps that’s why he can rest easy and focus on his play since he knows he’s getting paid one way or another.