Dak Prescott joins Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker at Tight End U
Founded in 2021 by George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen, Tight End U has become a premier offseason camp for NFL players. The three-day event helps tight ends develop their unique skill set.
Attendees get to work with other players in the league, and retired legends also show up to help those who aim to improve.
Olsen has also stated the need for top-tier quarterbacks to attend since they're the ones who will be distributing the ball. This year, Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott was in attendance and said these guys "are a quarterback's best friend."
Prescott wasn't the only Cowboy to make the trip to Tennessee; Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker were also there.
Ferguson is coming off a monster sophomore campaign. The 2022 fourth-round pick from Wisconsin had 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns. Schoonmaker, a second-round pick from Michigan, had a slow start to his career. The rookie had just eight receptions for 65 yards with two touchdowns.
Given his track record, Prescott showing up at this camp isn't surprising. Not only did he target Ferguson often in the passing game, but he was also quick to look for Dalton Schultz. Ferguson's predecessor had 198 receptions for 2,030 yards with 17 touchdowns during his final three years with the team.