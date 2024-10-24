CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott took advantage of Dallas bye week by bonding
The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed a much-needed bye week, but it wasn't all fun and games.
There have been plenty of issues plaguing the Cowboys through their first six games of the 2024-25 NFL season and players took advantage of the time off to put in some extra work.
Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb revealed that he and Dak Prescott linked up during the bye to work on routes and improving their chemistry moving forward.
MORE: Jerry Jones reacts to Troy Aikman's criticism of Dallas Cowboys
"We love our bye weeks. We took advantage of it. We got right... We used every opportunity to get better and I feel like it’s going to show," CeeDee Lamb told the media following Thursday's practice, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"We got on some routes, and obviously the timing is everything. We needed that."
Working on the timing and routes is something that should immediately be noticeable. After all, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman called out the team's wide receivers for "lazy" route-running.
Despite some miscues early in the season, Prescott ranks in the top 10 in passing yards with 1,602. He has thrown for 8 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, so hopefully the passing attack will be more successful finding the endzone.
Lamb, meanwhile, also ranks in the top 10 in receiving yards with 467 on 32 catches.
We will get a first look at the improved route-running and chemistry between Prescott and Lamb when the Cowboys face the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
