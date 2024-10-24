Dak Prescott shares details about engagement to Sarah Jane Ramos
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Sarah Jane.
The NFL star discussed his engagement with reporters, revealing the heartwarming proposal that took place during the team's bye week.
"I'm super excited," Prescott expressed. "I've known it for a while. ... I got the ring a few months ago. She had no idea. She's a big golfer, thought we were going golfing. I told her that we had a lifetime to golf.
WATCH: Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos engagement video shared by fiancée
"I had the ring in a fake golf ball. I dropped it. She almost hit it. I'm just glad she said yeah. Super, super blessed and happy. Thankful for this family I've started."
The anticipation of the proposal had Prescott on edge, his only wish being that everything went according to plan.
MORE: Price of Dak Prescott's fiancée's engagement ring will leave fans speechless
"Obviously there are a little nerves, especially when you want it to be perfect. The kind of nerves you get when you go into a game. You're ready, you're excited about it, but you want everything to go really, really well. For me, I just kept repeating what I was gonna say because I didn't want to (forget the words). Kept it short and sweet."
Prescott and Sarah Jane welcomed a daughter, MJ Rose, back in February.
The couple's engagement comes at a special time for Prescott, who signed the richest contract in NFL history back in September and continues to build a strong foundation for his future and family.
