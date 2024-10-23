Cowboys' Jake Ferguson confident in team's ability to bounce back
Despite a challenging start to the season, Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson remains optimistic about the team's prospects. Following their bye week, the Cowboys are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.
Ferguson believes that the team has taken the necessary steps to address their early-season struggles.
"After that Detroit game, we really got down to it," Ferguson told DallasCowboys.com. "Then [we] had a couple more meetings after that, and then kind of flushed it like, 'OK, stop thinking about football for a couple of days. Make sure your body does get right.'"
The tight end emphasized the importance of maintaining a consistent approach throughout the season.
"It's the NFL," he explained. "You are going to play one of the best guys on the best 32 teams and you've got to be sharp with whatever you're doing. So you can't sleep, you can't say, 'Oh, we won this week. It's going to be good. Oh, we lost this week. I got to do this much stuff.'"
Ferguson stressed the value of staying focused on the process and avoiding drastic changes.
"Stay on your process, add a little stuff here and there, but don't make it too crazy or don't try to go the extra mile," he advised. "Stay on your process, trust it."
As the Cowboys prepare for their Week 8 matchup on the road where Dallas is currently 3-0, Ferguson is confident that the team is ready to turn things around.
"When you start getting towards the end of that bye week, you start thinking a little bit more," he said. "You start getting a little bit more under the gameplan. Start looking at some of the [film] cutups that we're putting out there, and then getting into the normal process. You don't want to change anything when the real week comes."
The tight end concluded by emphasizing the importance of maintaining a consistent routine.
"You want to keep that same process," he said. "So, just staying on top of that, and staying on top of your body, your mind, everything and just making sure it's a good week."
One thing's for sure, it’s now or never for the rest of the season.
