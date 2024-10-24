Dak Prescott dismisses fan tours as distraction for Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently addressed the ongoing discussion surrounding fan tours at The Star, the team's state-of-the-art headquarters.
Prescott, a longtime Cowboy, expressed his belief that the tours are not a significant distraction and should be embraced as a positive aspect of the organization.
When speaking to reporters about the topic Prescott stated, "For one, this is all I know. I'm not going to let a couple people touring the building distract me. I'm present where I am."
The veteran signal caller, who was part of the Cowboys' last rookie class to practice at the team’s old facility in Valley Ranch—where tours weren’t a thing—compared fan tours to the presence of reporters in the locker room. He suggested that both situations require a professional approach.
"What's the difference in (reporters) coming in the locker room and talking?
Prescott emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and embracing the unique aspects of the Cowboys organization.
"You can walk by and have a negative mindset about it and allow it to ruin your day, or you can be thankful that you're in an organization that people want to see," he said.
The quarterback also acknowledged that the frequency of fan tours at The Star might be higher than at other teams, but he believes that it's essential to adapt to the environment. "You got to embrace it. Honestly," he stated.
Prescott's perspective on fan tours aligns with the Cowboys' overall approach to engaging with their fanbase. The team has made The Star a popular destination for fans, offering various experiences and attractions.
When asked if the fan tours have played a role in the team's wins and losses, Prescott was definitive.
"I don't think so," he stated. "If that's the case then the crowd is a distraction when you get out there. It's the NFL. It's a business that those exact reasons that this game is entertaining, that people want to watch it, that you have the fans that you have and you can create the relationships. If you're distracted by that then you're distracted by the fans in any arena you get into."
