Ranking the Dallas Cowboys most important wide receivers in franchise history
The Dallas Cowboys have the most wins in NFL history since their inaugural season in 1960. A key ingredient to their success has been the presence of phenomenal wide receivers, especially those wearing No. 88.
So, let's look at the top 10 wide receivers in franchise history, who have contributed significantly to America's Team's legacy.
Honorable Mentions: Cole Beasley & Michael Gallup
10. Lance Rentzel (1967-1970)
Lance Rentzel is a player often forgotten in Cowboys history, but he is the third player in franchise history to have a 1,000-yard season and ranks 16th in total receiving yards.
Accolades: N/A
9. Miles Austin (2006-2013)
A fan favorite for many Cowboys fans growing up in the Tony Romo era. Miles Austin was in Dallas for four years but only played a significant role in four. In his best season, Austin put up 81 receptions, 1320 yards, and 11 touchdowns.
Accolades: 2x Pro Bowler
8. Amari Cooper (2018-2021)
Amari Cooper was part of one of the best in-season trades the Cowboys have ever made. The trade, back in 2018, catapulted the Cowboys into playoff contention, but they eventually lost in the divisional round.
His Cowboy career was short-lived due to cap struggles, but he undoubtedly left an impact.
Accolades: 2x Pro Bowler
7. Terrell Owens (2006-2008)
Terrell Owens may be the most talented wide receiver to wear the Cowboys uniform; however, his impact and lack of time spent on the team give him a lower ranking. He went to the playoffs two times in his three years with the Cowboys, but failed to win a game in both appearances.
Accolades: 1x Pro Bowler
6. CeeDee Lamb (2020-2024)
Despite being in the league for four years, Lamb has quickly become one of the best wide receivers for the Cowboys. The new 88 set single-season franchise records for receptions and receiving yards last year.
Accolades: 3x Pro Bowler, 1x All-Pro
5. Dez Bryant (2010-2017)
If not for the injuries that shortened Dez Bryant's career, who knows the impact he could have had. Even in a shortened career, Bryant set the franchise record for career receiving touchdowns (73) and touchdowns in a single season (16).
Accolades: 3x Pro Bowler, 1x All-Pro, 2012 Most Improved Player
4. Tony Hill (1977-1986)
Tony Hill spent his entire nine-year career with the Cowboys and is currently third all-time in receiving yards. During his tenure with the team, Hill played in five conference championships and two Super Bowls.
Accolades: 3x Pro Bowler, 1x Super Bowl Champion
3. Bob Hayes (1965-1974)
Nicknamed "Bullet," Bob Hayes was one of the fastest players of his era. Despite only grabbing 365 receptions for the Cowboys, he was able to tally up 7,295 yards and 71 touchdowns due to him averaging 20 yards per reception over the course of his Cowboys career.
Accolades: 3x Pro Bowler, 2x All-Pro, 1x Super Bowl Champion, Hall of Fame
2. Drew Pearson (1973-1983)
Drew Pearson is the original 88 and also the original player to catch a hail mary. Although he may have only won one Super Bowl he came close many other times, reaching the Super Bowl three times and the conference championship seven times.
Accolades: 3x Pro Bowler, 3x All-Pro, HOF All-1970s Team, 1x Super Bowl Champion, Hall of Fame
1. Michael Irvin (1988-1999)
Although he was not the original 88, Michael Irvin perfectly exemplified what it meant to wear the No. 88 with the Star on your helmet. Despite being in a run-first offense, Irvin continuously racked up 1,000-yard seasons during the Cowboy's dominance in the 1990'.
Accolades: 5x Pro Bowler, 1x All-Pro, HOF All-1990s Team, 3x Super Bowl Champion, Hall of Fame
These wide receivers have helped make the Cowboys the most valuable franchise in sports.
Despite their recent failure to win a Super Bowl, the Cowboys still have the third-most Super Bowls, fourth-most playoff wins, the most regular season wins, and the most Hall of Famers since their inaugural 1960 campaign.