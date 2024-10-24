Another Dallas Cowboys legend blasts 'selfish' wide receivers
Troy Aikman recently laid into the Dallas Cowboys wide receivers, saying they’ve been “lazy” in their route running.
Jerry Jones said Aikman was credible, but then tried to explain it all away — as Jones typically does. However, Aikman isn’t the only Dallas legend who thinks the receivers are a major problem.
Cowboys vs 49ers injury report, Week 8: Wednesday, October 23
Six-time Pro Bowler Nate Newton was on the Cowboys Cross Talk Podcast and said Aikman was “spot on.” From there, he continued to lay into the wideouts, calling them “selfish” for jogging off the line of scrimmage.
Newton named some of the best receivers the franchise had during his tenure, including Michael Irvin and Alvin Harper. He claimed they never once jogged off the line, saying that would be too many times.
His reasoning for calling them selfish is that a failure to sell the route when you’re not the primary target, can hinder your teammates chances of making their play.
It’s hard to argue against some of the top players to ever suit up, especially when the numbers prove that this offense is a mess. Hopefully they used the bye week to clean up such issues, or this could be a long season.
