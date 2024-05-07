Optimal Draft Positions for Cowboys Players in Fantasy Football
The Cowboys offense has have been first in points per game in two of the last three seasons making Cowboys players highly coveted in fantasy football drafts. The Cowboys look to continue their offensive dominance this year and show no signs of slowing down. These predictions are based on a typical 10-team PPR League.
CeeDee Lamb (Pick: 1.2)
CeeDee Lamb was the best wide receiver in fantasy football last year and there is no indication of his numbers taking a dip this coming season. Lamb is the first option in a pass happy system and his chemistry with Dak will continue to grow.
Dak Prescott (Rounds 7-9)
Dak Prescott has proven each year that he is a fantastic starting option in fantasy football. Dak Prescott was the third ranked QB in fantasy football last year but he slips in drafts due to the many dual threat QB's in the NFL. If QB's go early in your draft consider drafting him in the 7th if not wait until the 8th or even 9th round.
Jake Ferguson (Rounds 12-13)
Jake Ferguson had an excellent sophomore season earning Pro-Bowl honors. As the 9th ranked tight end in 2023 I expect his numbers to improve next year. Jake Ferguson is a steal in fantasy football drafts due to the fall off in tight end production after Travis Kelce, Sam Laporta, and George Kittle.
Ezekiel Elliott (Rounds 11-12)
Ezekiel Elliott will always be a threat to score at the goal line but his production has dipped each year since his phenomenal rookie season. Elliott certainly isn't an every week starter anymore but at this point in his career you know what you are going to get from him. The Cowboys aren't going to give him 20-25 touches a week and his fantasy football performances will be reliant on whether he gets in the endzone.
Dallas Cowboys D/ST & Brandon Aubrey (Rounds 15-16)
Selecting the Cowboys' defense and kicker in fantasy football is really dependent on when the rest of your league decides to draft defense and kicker. Since Drafting Micah Parsons the Cowboys Defense in fantasy football has ranked 3rd in 2021, 1st in 2022, and 1st in 2023. Brandon Aubrey was also the #1 ranked kicker last year. I would suggest drafting these two shortly after other defenses and kickers start falling off the board.
Rico Dowdle & Brandin Cooks (Round 16/undrafted)
Although Rico Dowdle and Brandin Cooks have good upside especially if a key contributor gets injured, I would not consider drafting them until the last round in 10-team leagues. In 12-16 team leagues Cooks and Dowdle will serve as excellent value picks late in the draft.
NFL and Cowboys fans are in the dog days with little to no news circulating around the NFL. It may be too early to start drafting your fantasy football team, but it is never too early to begin fantasizing and strategizing for upcoming fantasy drafts.