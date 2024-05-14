Tom Brady takes jab at Cowboys' Dak Prescott after Week 1 broadcasting debut announcement
Tom Brady makes his debut as FOX's lead color commentator during the 2024-25 NFL season, and we won't have to wait too long to see his chops in the booth.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback kicks off his massive 10-year, $325 million with FOX Sports in Week One of the regular season when the Dallas Cowboys travel north to take on the Cleveland Browns in "America's Game of the Week."
The game will be Brady's first broadcasting assignment, and he seems eager to get the next chapter of his life underway.
Michael Strahan broke the news of Brady's highly-anticipated debut in front of a live audience, and the 46-year-old wasted no time taking a subtle jab at his former foe, Dak Prescott.
"Obviously, having the Cowboys on is a huge draw. As America’s Team, that’s gonna get a little hard for me to say that all the time, understanding that they were the competition for a long time. But in this new role, I know how important the Cowboys are to this network," Brady said.
"They got great storylines. Dak Prescott, let’s see if he can finally come through. Did that just slip out?”
Brady was clearly cracking a joke after the audience's initial reaction to his comment, and it's a look into his personality that we didn't get to see when he was on the football field.
In fact, Brady has been coming out of his shell a lot lately, most recently sitting on stage for "The Roast of Tom Brady" live on Netflix and taking brutal jokes from his former teammates and top comedians for three hours.
Brady was hated by many when he was playing against their favorite team, but who knows, he may just turn into a lovable figure in the booth.
Let's just hope he doesn't make a habit of making fun of the Cowboys.
The last time Brady played against Big D, Dallas handed him and the Tampa Buccaneers a 31-14 shellacking, with Prescott throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Browns is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 8.