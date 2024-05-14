Best potential QB replacements for Dak Prescott in 2025
Barring a career year leading the Cowboys to postseason success, it is hard to imagine Jerry Jones and the Dallas brass meeting Dak Prescott's high demands.
The Cowboys have several young stars who are seeking their first major payday, which will strain the front office's likelihood of retaining them if Prescott can't take a team-friendly deal. It might be time for a new leader in the Cowboys huddle, and there are many viable options for the Cowboys to consider.
Who could be in the mix?
1. Trey Lance
The Cowboys may have declined Lance's fifth-year option, but it doesn't mean he won't be with the team in 2025. Instead, they will look for a much cheaper deal than what the fifth-year option offers. By the start of the 2025 season, Lance will have had two full off-seasons to learn the Cowboys playbook, and he is still the same talent that got him drafted third overall.
With a team-friendly contract, the Cowboys can load the team around him and hope he turns into the player teams envisioned when he was first drafted.
2. Monitoring Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love
These three quarterbacks are all in their contract years after leading their teams to the playoffs a season ago. I do not expect their respected teams to let go of their talented quarterbacks, but it is certainly something the Cowboys should monitor next off-season.
They will all be demanding major paydays, but the Cowboys could sign each player for less than Prescott. But that is because they are simply not as good as Prescott.
3. The Draft
Some players who come to mind are Quinn Ewers, Carson Beck, Shedeur Sanders, Drew Allar, Riley Leonard, and Donovan Smith. If the Cowboys reach the postseason once again, they would likely have to trade up for Ewers, Beck, and Sanders, but it would be a worthy cost for the Cowboys' future. Smith, Allar, and Leonard could be viable options late in the first or second day of the draft.
4. Sam Darnold
Darnold is likely to be the starting quarterback for the Vikings this season. Although he hasn't lived up to his expectations, very few quarterbacks would have excelled in the situations Darnold has been put in. Darnold is entering his best situation as a starter, and if he shows up, he could be a very cheap option for the Cowboys to consider in the offseason.
5. Russell Wilson
The Cowboys could sign Wilson for cheap considering he will still make money for his failed tenure with the Broncos. Wilson is not the same player he once was, but he has been to two Super Bowls as a starter and won one. The Cowboys are building a tremendous offensive line and defense, and they can build a super team around Wilson, considering his value at this point in his career.
Regarding the Cowboys, there is no shortage of drama to cover, especially when it involves their signal caller. The Cowboys have a rich history of standout quarterbacks leading their team; Pro Bowlers Roger Staubach, Danny White, Troy Aikman, Tony Romo, and Dak Prescott have collectively led the Cowboys in 45 of their 58 seasons in the Super Bowl era.
Cowboys fans may have to get used to having a new signal caller heading into 2025, and hopefully, they can find one who writes history similar to Staubach and Aikman rather than Romo, White, and Prescott.