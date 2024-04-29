Mel Kiper Draft Grades: 'Cowboys had to draft starters'
The Dallas Cowboys hit on a few needs during the 2024 NFL Draft, including their first two picks OT Tyler Guyton and DE Marshawn Kneeland. Many thought the Cowboys would draft a running back, but that did not happen. Dallas brought back Ezekiel Elliott Monday morning.
Overall, the Cowboys received an above-average grade from the great Mel Kiper of ESPN, as draft grades have come out from all over the place. Dallas received a B- from Kiper for their haul over the weekend. Here's what Kiper had to say about Dallas' draft.
"The Cowboys have been hamstrung by their salary cap situation this offseason, resulting in the departures of starters at several key positions, including offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz, running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Michael Gallup. They haven't really replaced any of those players; the only free agent addition they've made is linebacker Eric Kendricks. That made this draft extra important for Dallas, which absolutely had to take rookie starters in the first and second rounds. So how did team owner Jerry Jones & Co. fare?
Not bad. The Cowboys were able to trade down five spots in Round 1, pick up an extra third-rounder and still get their guy. Tyler Guyton (29) is going to get a chance to be their starter at left tackle, and from what I see on tape, I think he can make the move over from the right side. He has special ability as a pass-protector and can get to the second level in a hurry in the run game.
Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (56) and guard Cooper Beebe (73) have the talent to step in and play significant snaps as rookies. Kneeland is excellent against the run and has developed pass-rush moves. Marist Liufau (87) was a reach on my board, but I know Dallas wants to be better against the run, and he'll help there. Caelen Carson (174) is an underrated cornerback who was a starter for four seasons at Wake Forest.
What keeps Dallas from a higher grade? Not taking a running back in place of Liufau, particularly with several really good ones available."