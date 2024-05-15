What you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys, NFL schedule release
The Dallas Cowboys 2024-25 regular season schedule will be finalized on Wednesday night.
After plenty of anticipation, the NFL is set to release the schedule for the upcoming season at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 15. Schedule release specials will air on ESPN and the NFL Network as the schedule drops.
The Cowboys will also announce their schedule on DallasCowboys.com and the team's social media platforms.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024-25 schedule release.
What we know
While the full schedule will be released in primetime, a handful of games have been announced.
The Cowboys will open the season on the road against the AFC North's Cleveland Browns. It is a battle of two playoff teams from a season ago, and will provide an immediate test for first-rounder Tyler Guyton as he goes head-to-head with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for FOX for the game.
When it comes to being in the national spotlight, we know the Cowboys will play on Thanksgiving Day, and Joe Buck has teased two Monday Night Football games for the Cowboys.
Home & Away Opponents
Dallas' schedule includes its yearly divisional opponents, along with teams from the AFC North and NFC North, the Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers.
You can see a full breakdown of the home and away opponents here.
Cowboys strength of schedule
This year, the Cowboys (.505) tied for the 12th-most difficult schedule in the league. Dallas tied with the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers.
The division rival New York Giants (.516) have the sixth most difficult schedule, the Washington Commanders (.502) are tied at 16th, and the Philadelphia Eagles (.491) have the easiest schedule in the division.
A full look at the strength of schedule for all 32 teams can be seen here, ranked from most difficult to easiest.