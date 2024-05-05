Micah Parsons Takes on a Sumo Wrestler in Tokyo
In an unexpected showdown, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons faced off against an unusual opponent: a Japanese sumo wrestler. The encounter took place during Parsons’ Asia tour alongside Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud. A video of the matchup has gone viral.
CJ Stroud, watching from the sidelines, couldn’t help but laugh at Parsons’ predicament. Stroud playfully offered advice on celebrations, including the famous “too small” gesture after the wrestler won round 1. Parsons asked for a rematch and, shockingly, actually won round 2.
The video shows the incredible strength of Japanese sumo wrestlers. It is truly impressive that Parsons was able to hold his own against some of the strongest men alive. This fierce competitive spirit to even challenge a sumo wrestler is what makes Micah special. He is never afraid of competition.