Predicting the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 primetime record
The Dallas Cowboys are in a make-or-break year with the future of some of the team's biggest stars up in the air as they wait for contract extensions.
Star quarterback Dak Prescott and All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are the most notable players seeking new deals, and they'll be looking to prove they are worthy of being the highest paid players at their respective positions with strong performances in 2024.
Luckily for Prescott, Lamb, and company, the Cowboys will be on the national stage more than any other team in the league.
The Cowboys are tied for a league-high six primetime games, including three appearances on Sunday Night Football. Hopefully, Dallas can put on a good show in the national spotlight, and we're here to take a look at how they could fair this season in primetime.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys 2024 regular season schedule
Week 4: at New York Giants (Thursday, 9/26, 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video)
The Dallas Cowboys' first divisional game of the season comes against the New York Giants in Week 4. Last season, Dallas swept the Giants and outscored their NFC East foes 89-17 in the two games.
Dallas has the superior roster and, despite being on the road, should be able to come away with a dominant win in one of their easier outings on paper in the first half of the season. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the primetime schedule gets much more difficult from here on out.
Prediction: Cowboys win, 1-0 in primetime.
Week 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 10/6, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)
This is the start of a brutal stretch for the Cowboys-- on the road against Pittsburgh, at home against the Detroit Lions, and then on the road against San Francisco after a bye week. If the Cowboys struggle through this stretch, they could find their playoff hopes on the ropes.
Unfortunately for Cowboys Nation, I can't see this stretch getting off on the right foot.
The Steelers have one of the best defensive units in the NFL, and they'll be going against an inexperienced Cowboys offensive line. Dak Prescott could find himself running from T.J. Watt all game, and that's a recipe for disaster. Add in the Steelers' advantage of having their rowdy fans cheering them on and Terrible Towels waving, and a win seems like an unlikely outcome.
Prediction: Cowboys loss, 1-1 in primetime.
Week 8: at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 10/27, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)
The good news: Dallas will be coming off of a bye week. The bad news: they will be on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, who have owned the Cowboys in recent memory. It was San Francisco last season who humbled Dallas with a 42-10 shellacking of Dak and company at Levi's Stadium.
All we can do is hope the Cowboys can keep the game close.
Prediction: Cowboys loss, 1-2 in primetime.
Week 11: Houston Texans (Monday, 11/18, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)
A changing of the guard seems to be brewing in Texas. The Houston Texans are one of the most talented young teams in the NFL, while the Cowboys were inactive in free agency.
This should be a close game, with Micah Parsons putting pressure on C.J. Stroud all night. And while Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons in the league's history, Parsons' ability to keep him out of rhythm should sway the game in Dallas' favor. But it won't come easy.
Prediction: Cowboys win, 2-2 in primetime.
Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals (Monday, 12/9, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)
This will be the Bengals' and Cowboys' fifth primetime game of the season, and it's one of the most difficult games to predict. It will all come down to Joe Burrow.
Burrow is coming back from a wrist injury, and the Bengals success relies on his health.
Hopefully, for the sake of the league, Burrow will be able to stay healthy throughout the season. Unfortunately, that likely means he orchestrates a road victory for Cincinnati and hands the Cowboys another nationally televised loss.
Prediction: Cowboys win, 2-3 in primetime.
Week 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 12/22, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)
The schedule makers gave Dallas a bit of a break in what should be the Cowboys' final primetime game of the season. Dallas is at home for six of the team's final nine games, and the Buccaneers come to town for the Cowboys' penultimate home game of the year.
Dallas and Tampa Bay have faced off 22 times, with the Cowboys holding a 16-6 series lead. The last time the teams played, in the Wild Card round of the 2023 playoffs, the Cowboys came away with a big 31-14 win.
I'd expect a similar result as the Cowboys look to finish their regular season on a run with some momentum for what is hopefully a deep postseason run.
Prediction: Cowboys win, 3-3 in primetime.
Regardless of how the Cowboys' 2024 campaign plays out, expect nothing less than an eventful season, so buckle up for the ride.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.