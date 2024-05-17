Ranking the Dallas Cowboys’ projected defensive starters for 2024
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2024 NFL season, and their defense will need to be special if they will be contenders.
With several key players returning and some new faces in the mix, let’s look at the projected starters and rank them based on what we expect to see from their performance on the field.
11. DT Mazi Smith
Mazi Smith had a disappointing rookie season, so putting him any higher on this list wouldn't feel right. The hope is that he thrives in Mike Zimmer's system and can become the dominant run-stopper that they drafted him to be.
10. OLB DeMarvion Overshown
Unfortunately for Overshown, he tore his ACL during the preseason, and we never saw him play during his rookie season. Reports say Overshown has put on some extra muscle during the offseason and the coaches are impressed with how he attacked the recovery process.
I expect Overshown to be much higher on this list next year.
9. OLB Damone Clark
Clark missed a significant chunk of his rookie campaign recovering from a neck injury he suffered at LSU. Last season, he started all 17 games for the Cowboys and had a solid year.
He needs to improve at stacking and shedding blocks in the run game, but he brings sideline-to-sideline speed and toughness to this defense.
8. FS Malik Hooker
Malik Hooker joined the Cowboys in 2021, and he has been one of their better free-agent signings in recent memory.
While he's not an all-pro type of safety, he is reliable and has done an excellent job playing coverage in the deep third of Dallas' defense. Fortunately for the Cowboys, Hooker has been able to stay healthy, which he was never able to do during his time with the Indianapolis Colts.
7. MLB Eric Kendricks
Eric Kendricks isn't quite the player he used to be for the Minnesota Vikings, but he is still a solid linebacker. He's smart, tough, and has a great feel for zone coverage. He is the perfect kind of mentor who should do wonders for the development of the young linebackers on this team.
6. SS Donovan Wilson
Donovan Wilson has been up and down over the past few seasons. But when he is healthy, he is a missile in the secondary.
Wilson is a pseudo-linebacker who plays like his hair is on fire and adds intensity to this team.
5. DT Osa Odighizuwa
Odighizuwa doesn't get much love from the national media, but the coaches and players on this team know that he is a force. Osa is as tough as nails and does a lot of the dirty work on the interior of this defense. Dallas' run defense would be hard to watch without Odighizuwa.
4. EDGE Demarcus Lawrence
Lawrence has been a cornerstone player for the Dallas Cowboys for a decade, and somehow, he is still criminally underrated. He is, arguably, the best run-defending EDGE in the entire NFL and has great versatility to play all over the defensive line.
Ranking him as the fourth-best defensive player felt too low, but Dallas has some dominant players on the defensive side of the ball.
3. CB Trevon Diggs
On most teams, Diggs would be their best defensive player. He missed most of the 2023 season with an ACL tear in his left knee, but he is expected to be ready for training camp.
When healthy, Diggs is a star and is a massive difference-maker for the defense.
2. CB DaRon Bland
DaRon Bland followed up his stellar rookie season with an All-Pro year in 2023. Bland has quickly become one of the best young defensive backs in the league. He is the NFL record holder for interceptions returned for a touchdown in a season (5) and has 14 interceptions in his first two seasons. Bland is off to an all-time great start to his career.
1. EDGE/LB Micah Parsons
There was no doubt that Parsons would be at the top of this ranking. Micah is a generational talent and one of the best defensive players in all of football. Nothing more needs to be said.