Ranking the Dallas Cowboys’ projected defensive starters for 2024

Who are the best defensive players on the Dallas Cowboys defense entering the 2024 season?

Dustin Mosher

Nov 19, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) celebrates
Nov 19, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) celebrates / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2024 NFL season, and their defense will need to be special if they will be contenders.

With several key players returning and some new faces in the mix, let’s look at the projected starters and rank them based on what we expect to see from their performance on the field.

11. DT Mazi Smith

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith (58) wears a Guardian
Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith (58) wears a Guardian / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mazi Smith had a disappointing rookie season, so putting him any higher on this list wouldn't feel right. The hope is that he thrives in Mike Zimmer's system and can become the dominant run-stopper that they drafted him to be.

10. OLB DeMarvion Overshown

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (35) wears a Guardian
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (35) wears a Guardian / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately for Overshown, he tore his ACL during the preseason, and we never saw him play during his rookie season. Reports say Overshown has put on some extra muscle during the offseason and the coaches are impressed with how he attacked the recovery process.

I expect Overshown to be much higher on this list next year.

9. OLB Damone Clark

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (33) reacts after a
Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (33) reacts after a / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Clark missed a significant chunk of his rookie campaign recovering from a neck injury he suffered at LSU. Last season, he started all 17 games for the Cowboys and had a solid year.

He needs to improve at stacking and shedding blocks in the run game, but he brings sideline-to-sideline speed and toughness to this defense.

8. FS Malik Hooker

Sep 24, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs against
Sep 24, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs against / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Hooker joined the Cowboys in 2021, and he has been one of their better free-agent signings in recent memory.

While he's not an all-pro type of safety, he is reliable and has done an excellent job playing coverage in the deep third of Dallas' defense. Fortunately for the Cowboys, Hooker has been able to stay healthy, which he was never able to do during his time with the Indianapolis Colts.

7. MLB Eric Kendricks

Oct 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) carries the
Oct 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) carries the / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Kendricks isn't quite the player he used to be for the Minnesota Vikings, but he is still a solid linebacker. He's smart, tough, and has a great feel for zone coverage. He is the perfect kind of mentor who should do wonders for the development of the young linebackers on this team.

6. SS Donovan Wilson

Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) celebrates with
Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) celebrates with / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Wilson has been up and down over the past few seasons. But when he is healthy, he is a missile in the secondary.

Wilson is a pseudo-linebacker who plays like his hair is on fire and adds intensity to this team.

5. DT Osa Odighizuwa

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97)
Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Odighizuwa doesn't get much love from the national media, but the coaches and players on this team know that he is a force. Osa is as tough as nails and does a lot of the dirty work on the interior of this defense. Dallas' run defense would be hard to watch without Odighizuwa.

4. EDGE Demarcus Lawrence

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) tackles
Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) tackles / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence has been a cornerstone player for the Dallas Cowboys for a decade, and somehow, he is still criminally underrated. He is, arguably, the best run-defending EDGE in the entire NFL and has great versatility to play all over the defensive line.

Ranking him as the fourth-best defensive player felt too low, but Dallas has some dominant players on the defensive side of the ball.

3. CB Trevon Diggs

Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) gestures on the
Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) gestures on the / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On most teams, Diggs would be their best defensive player. He missed most of the 2023 season with an ACL tear in his left knee, but he is expected to be ready for training camp.

When healthy, Diggs is a star and is a massive difference-maker for the defense.

2. CB DaRon Bland

Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) intercepts a pass
Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) intercepts a pass / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

DaRon Bland followed up his stellar rookie season with an All-Pro year in 2023. Bland has quickly become one of the best young defensive backs in the league. He is the NFL record holder for interceptions returned for a touchdown in a season (5) and has 14 interceptions in his first two seasons. Bland is off to an all-time great start to his career.

1. EDGE/LB Micah Parsons

Dec 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) stands on the
Dec 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) stands on the / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

There was no doubt that Parsons would be at the top of this ranking. Micah is a generational talent and one of the best defensive players in all of football. Nothing more needs to be said.

