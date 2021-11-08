Blame Cowboys Loss on Dak Injury?

“It held up fine. It was great,” Prescott says of his calf, unwilling to use excuses for Dallas' loss to Denver. “No issues. I didn’t feel it. I’m fine.”

ARLINGTON - Dak Prescott on Sunday did not demonstrate his usual mastery on the field.

He saved his mastery for the post-game press conference.

“My calf had nothing to do with'' the Cowboys’ stunning 30-16 loss to the visiting Denver Broncos. (See "Red, White and Blew It.'') "I just missed some throws, and we weren’t our normal selves in the passing game when we needed to be. We didn’t execute.”

The franchise QB's dismissal of any excuse regarding his injured his right calf from three weeks ago in the Cowboys’ overtime victory at New England isn't about bravery or valor or secrecy.

He practiced fine all week after sitting out last Sunday's win at Minnesota. He moved fine all day while trying to keep Dallas from slipping to 6-2, sustaining a first loss in its last seven outings.

He simply performed poorly - maybe one of the worst games of his career - and he had a few dozen teammates in matching throwback helmets performing right down there with him.

As coach Mike McCarthy said: “We were out-coached, we were outplayed all the way through.''

The Cowboys medical staff assured ownership and management last weekend that sitting out Prescott in Minnesota would pay full-health dividends, that the QB would end up essentially 100-percent this week. (See "No Limitations.'') There is no reason to doubt the sage thoughts of Dallas' staff.

Dak was plenty healthy.

But plenty bad.

Prescott’s completion percentage of 48.7 marks the second-worst of his NFL career. His 73.9 passer rating is among his lowest ever. His two TD passes (bolstering his 19-of-39 passing day for a deceptive 232 yards) late in the game came in garbage time.

They might help on confidence or timing. They did not impact the outcome ... for which again, Prescott offers no excuses.

Not injury.

Not rust.

“Obviously, I wasn’t as clean as I normally am or as I have been,” Prescott said. “It’s tough to say and blame (rust). ... I’m not going to sit there and blame two weeks when I had a great week of practice under my belt coming into this one.''

Just as one loss doesn't derail Dallas' chance of title contention, one poor game doesn't erase Prescott as an MVP candidate. And assuming the Cowboys and the QB get back on track?

It won't be because Prescott feels better. It will be because he plays better.

“It held up fine. It was great,” Prescott said of his calf. “No issues. I didn’t feel it. I’m fine.”

That's more than can be said about Sunday's performance from Dak and his team. But it's something said that means more than empty and errant excuses.

