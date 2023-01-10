Oddsmakers are now jumping Dan Quinn to the top spot, with what amounts to a 33-percent chance of him leaving Dallas for the top job in Denver.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has mastered a certain art that comes in handy when in the "America's Team'' spotlight: "DQ'' knows how to say exactly the right thing publicly ... sometimes without saying anything at all.

But suddenly the odds on the next head coach of the Denver Broncos are speaking volumes.

On Monday, Quinn "slowed'' things just a bit when it comes to the flurry of news about his candidacy in Denver.

"Anybody asks you, you're flattered, ..." Quinn said Monday inside The Star about the interview request from the Broncos. "So just right where my feet are and enjoying, and then we're gonna (have) a kick-ass week."

That is the Cowboys' defense coordinator's rather standard answer to such questions, but it is also the truth in how he conducts his business. Yes, Quinn is yet again a candidate for the Denver job, a vacancy he interviewed for a year ago before Denver ultimately chose Nathaniel Hackett.

Meanwhile, the Broncos on Monday conducted a visit with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. And Sean Payton remains high on their wish list.

But the oddsmakers?

They are now jumping Quinn to the top spot, with what amounts to a 33-percent chance of leaving Dallas for the top job in Denver.That's guesswork, of course; wise guys don't yet even know who all the candidates might be. But just as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be trying to retain his top assistant, and just as Denver is sifting through candidates ...

Oddsmakers seem to have sort of made up their minds.

