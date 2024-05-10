Cowboys Sign 7 of 8 Draft Picks Ahead of Rookie Mini Camp
The Dallas Cowboys begin preparations for the 2024-25 season on Friday, May 10, with the start of the team's two-day rookie mini camp. Ahead of the mini camp, the Cowboys signed 7 of the team's 8 picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
Leading the way was first-round pick Tyler Guyton, who received a four-year, $13.2 million deal, including a $6.4 million signing bonus. The former Oklahoma Sooners standout is projected to enter the season as the team's starting left tackle.
Third-round picks Cooper Beebe (center) and Marist Liufau (linebacker), fifth-round cornerback Caelen Carson, sixth-round wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, and seventh-rounders Nathan Thomas (guard) and Justin Rogers (defensive tackle) are also under contract.
Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who was selected in the second round, is the lone unsigned pick.
The additions of Guyton, Beebe, and Thomas will help fortify the wall in front of Dak Prescott and the team's stable of running backs after the unit was a major weakness a season ago.
The Cowboys' practices, which included a group of 12 undrafted free agents, got underway shortly after 11 a.m. CT on Friday. They will continue on Saturday before veterans begin to join next week.