Cowboys first-rounder Tyler Guyton honored by former high school with special pep rally (VIDEO)
Tyler Guyton will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact on the Dallas Cowboys this season, after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Guyton, who was selected No. 29 overall, is expected to be the team's starting left tackle.
Immediately out of the gate, Guyton will face one of his toughest tests of the season as the Cowboys travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who Guyton will be tasked with stopping.
But before getting into OTAs and training camp for his final prep for the regular season, Guyton returned to his old stomping grounds at Manor High School in Manor, Texas, where he blossomed into a three-star recruit.
Manor High School honored the first-rounder by declaring Friday "Tyler Guyton Day," and holding a special pep rally in the school's gymnasium.
After starring at Manor, Guyton committed to the TCU Horned Frogs.
The 6-foot-8, 322 pound behemouth redshirted his true freshman season after seeing action in only one game. Guyton appeared in eight games in 2021, starting in one, but spending most of his time as a backup offensive lineman. He caught one pass for a touchdown during the season.
In 2022, Guyton announced he would be transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners, where he finally got the opportunity to put his skills on display.
The towering left tackle started the season at left tackle but was moved to right tackle by the end of the year. He allowed only two sacks and no quarterback hits in 400 snaps.
Guyton started at right tackle for the 2023 season, before declaring for the NFL Draft.
Now, Guyton is preparing for his rookie season in the pros and will return to left tackle where he will be responsible for protecting Dak Prescott's blindside. He has impressed the coaching staff and Cowboys brass during rookie minicamp, so they will hope he continues to improve leading up to the season as he continues to get first-team reps.