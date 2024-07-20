Cowboys superstar lands in the top 10 of PFF's 50 best NFL players list
The final 10 names have been revealed in the PFF50 ranking list.
On Thursday, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was ranked as the 20th best player overall and ended up as the third best pass catcher, behind Miami's Tyreek Hill (8th) and Minnesota's Justin Jefferson (4th).
The final list by Pro Football Focus's Sam Monson revealed as one more Dallas Cowboy, fourth-year linebacker Micah Parsons, who comes in at number five.
Micah Parsons became just the fourth player in the PFF era to record 100 or more pressures in a single season, finishing the 2023 regular season with 103 from his 17-game slate. He is one of the most dynamic and explosive pass-rushers the game has ever seen, and he played the purest pass-rushing role of his career so far this past year. Only Myles Garrett had a higher pass-rush win rate than the 24.1% Parsons managed, and his pressure rate was the top mark in the league.- Sam Monson
Since entering the league as the 12th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons has made life miserable for opposing offensive lines, quarterbacks and offensive coordinators. In his first three seasons, the Penn State product has totaled 213 tackles, 40.5 sacks, 89 QB hits, 51 tackles for loss, 131 pressures, and seven forced fumbles.
In 2021, Parsons was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. In each of his first three seasons, he has been named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler. Additionally, he has finished in the top three in the Defensive Player of the Year voting for three consecutive years.
The only edge rusher ranked higher than Parsons was Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.