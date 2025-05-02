Mike Vrabel Is Literally Running Drills With the Patriots During Offseason Practice
Mike Vrabel is known for his hands-on approach with his players. Last week, it was revealed that when New England's brass met with draftee Will Campbell on a final visit, the new Patriots head coach put a chest pad on before asking their now-new left tackle to punch him—which put him on his behind.
Now? Linebacker Christian Elliss is telling reporters that Vrabel has literally been practicing with the Patriots throughout their offseason program.
"Vrabes is amazing, he's an amazing man to be around," he answered when asked what the transition from former coach Jerod Mayo has been like. "He's just been such a light to this building. He's been such an amazing coach. He's even out there like, running special teams drills with us, giving me insight on linebacker. He's just an amazing coach."
"You can see the football in him," Elliss later continued. "Like he's just like, sitting on the sidelines like, 'No, I gotta get in there,' ... Quite literally, he has a pad on and he's running drills with us. Like, he has the chest pad on and he's running drills with us. So he's not only teaching us about the technique, but then he's also going through the drills with us."
The Patriots have since all but confirmed that Vrabel has been a participant in practice, sharing the below image on their website of the coach rocking a scout team pinnie:
Vrabel, of course, played 14 seasons in the NFL—including eight with the Patriots from 2001 to '08—winning three Super Bowls while also being named a First-team All-Pro in '07.
A football guy through and through, he seemingly can't quit taking to the playing field.
New England will look to build off of last year's 4-13 campaign as quarterback Drake Maye heads into his second season alongside a much-improved roster.