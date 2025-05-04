Cowboy Roundup: The Brian Schottenheimer mindset, Can Dallas find more UFL gold?
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're wrapping up an eventful weekend, but most importantly, we're watching rookie minicamp come to an end after an exciting sneak peek at the team's 2025 rookie class.
By all indications, the belief that the Cowboys added some strong talent in the NFL Draft has been backed up by the early reviews of some of the top picks, while some of the undrafted free agents are continuing to fight with the chip on their shoulder and prove they belong in the NFL.
Once rookie minicamp is in the books, the players have a couple of weeks to relax before it's time to return for OTAs at the end of the month.
Everything will ramp back up on Tuesday, June 10, when mandatory minicamp kicks off.
Until then, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines that have been making waves online and on social media.
The Brian Schottenheimer mindset
One of the themes of rookie minicamp has been Brian Schottenheimer's very clear direction for the team. He is focused on bringing all of the players together and developing leaders in the locker room.
Can Dallas find more UFL gold?
The Dallas Cowboys have found great success getting talent from spring football leagues, so could the team be in line to find more gold in the UFL? InsideTheStar.com takes a look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
