One Dallas Cowboys player finally makes PFF's top 50 list, but who else deserves to be included?
The best NFL players come in various shapes and sizes, including future Hall of Famers, MVP candidates, up-and-comers, electrifying playmakers, fierce edge rushers, and, as one former NFL GM would say, "Hog Mollies".
As we near the season, Pro Football Focus’s Sam Monson nears the end of the 2024 PFF 50 showcase with the updated list now 50-11. The top 10 will be revealed on July 19th.
Finally, after not seeing any Cowboys between the ranks of 50-21, we have our first appearance with All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
CeeDee Lamb’s career progression has been impressive to watch. He has improved each year, and only Tyreek Hill gained more yards over the 2023 regular season. Lamb’s 91.1 PFF overall grade was tied for the third-best mark in the game, and his 2.78 yards per route run also represented a new career high. At just 25 years old, Lamb is only getting better, and may not be done improving yet.- Sam Monson
As it currently stands, Lamb is the highest receiver on the list although we can expect that to change when the final 10 names are released.
2023 was a standout year for the 2020 first-round pick. Lamb achieved career highs in receptions (135), receiving yards (1,749), and touchdowns (12). Additionally, Lamb has not missed a game since 2021.
The end result was a third consecutive Pro Bowl appearance, a First-Team All-Pro selection, leading the league in receptions, and helping the Cowboys win an NFC East title.
As we wait for the final 10 names, Cowboys fans can expect to see linebacker Micah Parsons ranked among the top 10 players in the league. But will guard Zack Martin also make the cut? After all, Martin has been named an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 9 out of his 10 years in the league.
