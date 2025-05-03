Cowboy Roundup: Locker room shuffle, Dallas hit the NFL Draft lottery
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend and there is no shortage of content surrounding America's Team as we step into Saturday.
NFL rookie minicamps are underway as we get our first glimpse of the 2025 NFL draft class taking the field for their respective teams, and there are high hopes in Dallas after the impressive haul a weekend ago.
With impressive talent and value added on both sides of the ball, it's going to be exciting to see how the rookie class responds to the new coaching staff and embraces the everchanging Cowboys culture.
While we wait to see what news comes out of rookie minicamp on Saturday afternoon, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media. Indulge.
Locker room shuffle
The Dallas Cowboys have made some changes in the locker room with the team shuffling locker positions and moving the team's offensive and defensive leaders closer together.
Dallas hit the NFL Draft jackpot
The Cowboys had one of the best value picks in the 2025 NFL draft class, and it continues to get rave reviews. Blogging the Boys looks at what Dallas is getting in Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Cowboys Quick Hits
