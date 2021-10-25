LISTEN: Zack on Dak; Cowboys 'Already Clinched'?

"Yeah,'' Martin says of Dak. "Until someone tells us different, that’s what we’re going in (thinking).'' Locked On Cowboys: NFC East Look

There are still 11 weeks left in the season, but the Dallas Cowboys are in a great position to capture their first division title since 2018.

Sitting at 5-1, the Cowboys spent this weekend on the couch as the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants attempted to gain some ground in the NFC East standings.

Of the three rivals, only the Giants were able to win this weekend. This weekend's games aligned Washington, Philadelphia and New York at 2-5, sitting 3.5 games back of Dallas.

Said guard Zack Martin as the team reconvened inside The Star on Monday: "As you sit back, you kind of watch around the league, watch different teams and different guys play. But for right now, I think guys are locked in on what we’re doing this week against Minnesota.''

Along with their comfortable cushion, the Cowboys have history on their side. They have never started a season 5-1 and missed the playoffs.

They also have QB Dak Prescott on their side. He's rehabbing his calf strain (and showed us today his boot-less leg) and Martin is assuming the team leader will be ready for Sunday

"Yeah,'' Martin said. "Until someone tells us different, that’s what we’re going in (thinking). ... I know he’s doing everything he can to get ready and be available for us.''

The Cowboys hold the biggest lead of any division leader and the 22nd easiest schedule in the entire league with a .479 winning percentage for their remaining opponents.

Of the three teams that have the best chance to challenge the Cowboys, the Eagles are the likeliest team with a .369 winning percentage for their remaining opponents. This gives the Eagles the easiest schedule remaining out of all 32 teams.

The Cowboys' schedule has been so accommodating that they could be 9-1 on Thanksgiving having beat only one team with a winning record.

That being said, the Cowboys have been one of the best teams in the league, and it will take a Texas-sized collapse and a colossal comeback from one of their three rivals to take away the NFC East.

So, is it time to start looking at playoff matchups?

No, I think we’re a little early for that,'' Martin said with a laugh. think the best thing this team has done is taking it week-by-week. "The next game is our most important game, and I think the guys are bought into that. We’re excited to be back together and get working on Minnesota.''

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool review all of the action in the NFC East during the bye week for the Dallas Cowboys.

They discuss who might be their biggest challenger in the division and take a look ahead at the schedule for the Cowboys for the rest of the 2021 season.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter and JeremyBrener here

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!