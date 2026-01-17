Noteworthy NFL playoff rule could impact Cowboys' defensive coordinator search

The Dallas Cowboys are exploring their options as the franchise tries to find the right voice to fill a crucial position.

Following the regular-season, the Cowboys elected to fire defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after sitting at the bottom of the NFL in most metrics.

Moving forward, Dallas hasn't wasted much time embarking on a search for Eberflus's replacement.

Through the middle part of January, the franchise has virtually interviewed at least nine candidates, including well-known names such as Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, Denver Broncos assistant head coach/defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard, and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Of the nine, Leonhard is the lone coach still participating in the NFL Playoffs, as the Broncos will face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round on Saturday, January 17.

Though in-person interviews can technically begin on Monday, an NFL rule will prevent the Cowboys from officially meeting with Leonhard until the Broncos are eliminated.

NFL Playoff Rule Holding Up Cowboys' DC Search

Dallas has already lined up in-person interviews with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Christian Parker, and Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones.

However, that may not be the case with Leonhard, as his interview date will be determined based on when Denver is knocked out of the playoffs. If the Broncos lose to Buffalo, the Cowboys could schedule an in-person interview as soon as January 19.

The calendar would be further pushed back if Denver advances to the AFC Conference Championship game. In that event, Dallas wouldn't be able to have Leonhard in town until January 26.

That's not where the stipulations necessarily end. If the Broncos advance to the Super Bowl, Leonhard can interview with the Cowboys between January 26 and February 1. After that, he's prevented from communicating with teams until the day after the game on February 9.

Since Dallas has completed a virtual interview with Leonhard, he will be eligible for an in-person meeting during the week between the Super Bowl, if the Broncos are still in the hunt. Either way, he can't agree to a deal or sign a contract until Denver's season is complete.

It would benefit the Cowboys to get this process expedited as soon as possible so they can determine if Leonhard is the guy or not.

That means Dallas and its fans will probably be rooting for Buffalo to pull off a road victory this weekend.

Leonard is in his second season with the Broncos and was pursued by other teams last year. He began his coaching career at Wisconsin in 2016, followed by a short stint at Illinois. Leonhard played in the NFL for a decade before picking up the whistle.

Denver ranks seventh in the league in passing defense, allowing 187.2 passing yards per game, and forcing ten interceptions. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the reigning defensive player of the year, was named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight season. Surtain II earned two All-Pro (1st team - 2024, 2nd team - 2025) nods under Leonhard's command.

