Dallas Cowboys can do 'whatever they want to do' in NFL free agency

Following a frustrating campaign, the Dallas Cowboys know they have a lot of work to do to contend in the NFC East next year. The first step is to find a new defensive coordinator, a process that's currently underway.

From there, they have to turn their attention to the roster, where they have plenty of work to do. Dallas has multiple big-name free agents, led by wide receiver George Pickens, running back Javonte Williams, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Not only do they want to find a way to keep each of them under contract, but they're also going to need to make moves, especially on the defensive side of the ball, to improve. That appears to be a difficult task with the Cowboys sitting at an estimated $30 million over the projected 2026 salary cap.

Fortunately, they have plenty of room to maneuver. Dallas has plenty of contracts they can re-work, which led ESPN's Todd Archer to claim that, "From a cap perspective, the Cowboys will be in position to do whatever they want to do in free agency."

Archer says in addition to the $30 million overage, Dallas needs at least another $28 million (assuming they franchise tag Pickens). He adds that can be done through restructures, which could free up more than $100 million.

"Fear not, because the Cowboys can create upward of $100 million in salary cap room by restructuring the contracts of QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb, G Tyler Smith, DT Osa Odighizuwa, CB DaRon Bland and TE Jake Ferguson if they reduce their base salaries down to the minimum," Archer wrote.

Cowboys must be careful with restructures

Dallas Cowboys CB Daron Bland carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Archer stated that there are caveats to these restructures. First is that altering Dak Prescott's deal will add $8 million to his cap hit in 2027 through 2031. That's a significant amount of time and money.

The other concern is DaRon Bland. While they can free up space by moving his money around, Bland has been plagued by injuries, making this a risky proposition. There's a potential out in his contract after 2027, but that becomes less feasible with a restructure. Dallas must weigh the pros and cons of such a move before pulling the trigger.

That said, their window to win with Prescott is shrinking, so it makes sense to go all in for a couple of seasons, even if it means some lean times could be coming. The only question is whether the front office will be willing to take the risk.

