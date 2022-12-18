Cowboys Unravel, Fail to Clinch Playoffs with Sloppy OT Loss at Jaguars

It's the number "11'' that will resonate once the Dallas Cowboys return to The Star following Sunday's meeting at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dallas Cowboys continue to pile up numbers. Individual numbers. Statistical numbers. Historic numbers.

But it's the number "11'' that will resonate - in. bad way - once the fellas return to The Star following Sunday's sloppy 40-34 OT loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That special digit is traditionally when coach Mike McCarthy actually puts thoughts and voice to the concept of the NFL Playoffs. It's a sign ...

But in this case, it's also significant because they failed to get to 11. ... and at 10-4, Dallas failed to clinched a playoff spot.

QB Dak Prescott typified the day as he was on the edge of perfect in this game. ...

At least until he wasn't.

The Cowboys owned a 27-10 advantage here before a Dak interception (his eighth in his last six games!) and young cornerback Kelvin Joseph's inability to prevent touchdown catches (leading to his benching) morphed a blowout into a pressure cooker.

And in OT? Another bout with sloppiness, as Prescott's off-balance throw bounced off Noah Brown and into the hands of Rayshawn Jenkins, who returned it for a touchdown.and a win.

Dallas is likely to be the top NFC Wild Card team ... and the division-topping Eagles visit Dallas next weekend on Christmas Eve. So that can be fun. ... if Dallas gets to "11.''

But for now? Dallas couldn't survive the late push from young quarterback Lawrence and his trio of TD passes. And the Cowboys couldn't surf off their takeaways on defense.

Dak was spreading it around on offense, with lesser lights like Brown (twice) and Peyton Hendershot catching "Dak-curacy'' TD passes, with CeeDee Lamb totaling seven catches for 126 yards) and with old standby Ezekiel Elliott adding to the numbers pile.

Elliott scored again, meaning he has at least one touchdown run in seven consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied with Emmitt Smith for the franchise record.

But none of that matters until the right number is in their pocket. And "11'' is still not there.

